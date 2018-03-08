Governor’s immigration plan gets OK, but fellow Republican slams it as pandering

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 116 What we know about Gov. Henry McMaster Pause 95 SC pay compensation study revealed, two years after completion 230 Most Americans Want More Gun Control. Why Doesn’t It Happen? 22 President Trump arrives in Charlotte for Billy Graham funeral 77 It's time to take action to make South Carolina schools safer 55 Gov. McMaster calls to place police officers in every SC school 'all day, every day' 116 Fear of 'being mowed down by an assault rifle' shared by high school student at rally 74 Sanford on school shootings: Arming teachers is 'not going to fly' in the Lowcountry 96 Student walkouts, marches take gun control fight to the streets 142 Trump holds listening session with Florida high school shooting survivors Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Though he wasn't elected, Henry McMaster was sworn in as Governor of South Carolina after former Gov. Nikki Haley became U.S. Ambassador of the UN. Here is what we know of McMaster's policies since he took office. Ashlen Renner arenner@thestate.com

Though he wasn't elected, Henry McMaster was sworn in as Governor of South Carolina after former Gov. Nikki Haley became U.S. Ambassador of the UN. Here is what we know of McMaster's policies since he took office. Ashlen Renner arenner@thestate.com