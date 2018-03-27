Challenger to embattled Richland prosecutor Dan Johnson picks up endorsement

The Columbia attorney running against embattled Richland County prosecutor Dan Johnson has picked up a big endorsement.
S.C. Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Richland, endorsed Byron Gipson on Monday. The Columbia Democrat and fellow attorney is the Democratic minority leader in the S.C. House of Representatives.
"I’m supporting Byron Gipson because we need a solicitor who can restore the integrity of the office," Rutherford said in a statement. "Byron is an excellent attorney and he will be an excellent public servant for the people of Richland County and Kershaw County."
Gipson announced Sunday he would challenge Johnson in the November election. In recent weeks, Johnson has been accused of misspending money after public records revealed a series of overseas trips partly paid for out of the office's narcotics fund as well as more than $30,000 in gym memberships for Johnson's staff.
The race for solicitor is drawing the attention of other statewide candidates. On Monday GOP candidate for attorney general William Herlong called for Johnson to be suspended from office while his spending is investigated.
As of Monday night, neither Johnson or Gipson had filed to run in November's election. The deadline is noon on Friday.
