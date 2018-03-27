Emails: Santee Cooper lobbyists tried to thwart governor's plans to sell the utility

A team of lobbyists hired by Santee Cooper has worked to undermine Gov. Henry McMaster's proposal to sell the state-owned utility, emails released by the governor's office Tuesday indicate.
A trove of once-secret documents shows one Santee Cooper-paid lobbyist asked a state senator to "publicly say Santee Cooper is not for sale," no matter how attractive an offer from an out-of-state power company might be.
Another contract lobbyist suggested in a memo that if the agency could not quickly present lawmakers with a proposal to protect its customers from higher bills related to the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project, "we will be at a disadvantage with House leadership to generate support against takeover offers."
A Santee Cooper lobbyist also weighed in on the wording of a proposed letter to House and Senate members, saying the utility should more prominently mention its economic development deal with Volvo, calling it "the shiniest object" for lawmakers to consider.
To top it off, McMaster said Tuesday, the agency on Feb. 23 secretly hired an investment bank, Centerview Partners, paying the company a $150,000-a-month retainer to assess Santee Cooper's finances and help the company respond to potential offers.
Those emails were among 1,236 pages of once-secret documents that McMaster was to release to S.C. lawmakers Tuesday evening. In an accompanying letter, the Richland Republican describes Santee Cooper as a "rogue, self-interested state agency" and called on lawmakers to begin fielding formal offers to purchase and privatize the 84-year-old utility.
McMaster demanded that Santee Cooper turn over those records on March 7, after suspecting that the utility was meddling with his push to sell it.
In a March 19 letter surrendering the emails, Santee Cooper's acting board chairman, Bill Finn, wrote McMaster that "we found a couple drafted by our outside lobbyists, prior to our meeting with you, which refer to a potential sale and either suggest or imply opposition to it."
"These communications were not in keeping with our instructions to them and we have addressed the issue by communicating to the lobbyists that any further communications of this type will result in termination of their service," Finn wrote.
Previously, Finn and several of its top executives had met with McMaster on Feb. 20 to assure him that those lobbyists had been explicitly instructed not to interfere with the effort to sell Santee Cooper. Those employees were instructed only to provide information requested by lawmakers and State House staff, Finn wrote McMaster in a letter.
But the governor was unconvinced, sending the power company a formal document demand just after his meeting with Finn and other Santee Cooper leaders.
McMaster has worked since August to put Santee Cooper on the state's auction block, saying a sale is the only way to protect its customers after the utility and investor-owned SCE&G abandoned the construction of a multi-billion dollar nuclear project in Fairfield County.
A handful of out-of-state power giants have shown interest, most notably Florida-based NextEra Energy, which has briefed lawmakers on a possible bid. Within the Palmetto State, Greenville-based investment firm Pacolet Milliken is considering an offer for Santee Cooper. So is the utility’s largest customer, a group of 20 cooperatives that buys three-fifths of Santee Cooper’s power.
But only the General Assembly can sell Santee Cooper, and some lawmakers are skeptical of the idea – citing Santee Cooper electric rates that are among the lowest in the state and the utility’s role in economic development projects.
Emails show Santee Cooper lobbyists — a team that doubled with the recent hires of contract lobbyists Dwight Drake and Fred Allen — have worked to convince lawmakers of the utility's value to the state.
On Feb. 6, Drake wrote an internal memo saying he had spoken to state Sen. Brad Hutto, telling the Orangeburg Democrat that Santee Cooper was expecting an offer from NextEra.
"Asked him, that no matter how attractive it looked, to publicly say Santee Cooper is not for sale," Drake wrote. "Said he would do and said it would be helpful if (state Sen. Larry) Grooms and (state Sen. Stephen) Goldfinch would do likewise. Told him we would work on that."
Reached Tuesday, Hutto said he had no recollection of that conversation and had not been offered talking points.
"I swear, I don't recall that," Hutto said. "I talk to Dwight a lot. First of all, I don't take orders from Dwight Drake. But I don't remember this."
In a Feb. 11 internal email, Drake proposed edits to a draft letter that was to be sent to S.C. legislators. He suggested moving up wording about Santee Cooper's efforts to help recruit Swedish automaker Volvo to South Carolina.
"As I said on the phone Friday, that's the shiniest object (not to mention that it has the added advantage of being true) that we have," Drake wrote. "I have tried to tie the rates and State ownership discussion to the Volvo/jobs decision."
In his response to Drake, Santee Cooper's lobbying director, Richard Kizer, wrote he agreed "we need to increase our message opportunities regarding our value to the state (while correcting misinformation where appropriate).
"But I also want to mention that I think we need to be measured in our approach and do not think we need to ever act in a way that gets all eyes of the General Assembly focused on SC."
The scuffle over Santee Cooper’s lobbying records is the latest run-in between the governor and the state-owned utility.
Last September, McMaster forced the utility to turn over a long-secret February 2016 report that showed Santee Cooper and investor-owned SCE&G were aware of critical problems hampering the doomed V.C. Summer project.
In December, McMaster ousted former Santee Cooper board chairman Leighton Lord, threatening to fire him over the utility’s response to the project’s problems and its ultimate abandonment. After a brief challenge, Lord resigned.
On March 7, McMaster tapped an ally, former S.C. Attorney General Charlie Condon, to take over as chairman of Santee Cooper’s board.
This is a developing story.
Staff writer Maayan Schechter contributed to this story.
