GOP candidate targets 'sanctuary cities,' 'violent gangs' in new ad

Sanctuary cities are popping up as an issue in South Carolina's governor's race.
GOP candidate John Warren unveiled his first statewide ad on Tuesday, promising to make South Carolina "stronger and safer."
"He’ll prevent sanctuary cities, have police target violent gangs, and he’ll protect innocent life from the point of conception," the ad says as images play of Warren talking to sheriff's deputies and kissing a sleeping baby.
Warren isn't the first candidate to talk to about so-called "sanctuary cities" — local governments with a policy of not coordinating with federal immigration enforcement.
Gov. Henry McMaster has proposed legislation to cut state funding to any city or county in South Carolina that doesn't certify local law enforcement is cooperating with federal immigration agents.
No cities in the Palmetto State has an explicit "sanctuary city" policy. Proponents say the policy helps ensure immigrants will report crimes to law enforcement without fearing their own legal status will be called into question.
The video also highlights Warren's service as a Marine and calls him a "Christian leader."
