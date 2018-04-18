Most evangelicals in SC don't think Trump is 'godly.' Here's what they like about him

South Carolina Republicans and evangelical Christians continue to give Donald Trump a strong endorsement in the latest poll from Winthrop University.
"Christian," "godly," "moral" and "strong" are words a majority of self-identified Republicans used to describe the president, as did many who called themselves evangelicals.
Evangelicals were more split on Trump's personality, however. Forty-five percent agree the president is Christian, while 48 percent said the description is very or somewhat inaccurate.
Forty percent called Trump "godly" and 45 percent "moral," while majorities of evangelicals — 53 percent and 51 percent, respectively — disagree with those descriptions.
The poll asked evangelicals of all races their opinion of Trump.
But there was more unity on other descriptions. Eighty-nine percent of Republicans and 68 percent of evangelicals call the president "strong," and 80 percent of Republicans and 57 percent of evangelicals agreed Trump "stands up for people like me."
White evangelicals answered even more strongly, with 75 percent agreeing the president stands up for people like them.
"The fact that fewer than half of evangelicals overall would describe Trump as ‘godly’ or ‘moral’ suggests that his strength with these groups comes not from modeling pious behavior, but from them viewing him as a bulwark against a culture that they feel is increasingly hostile to them,” said poll director Scott Huffmon.
While Trump is described as "Christian" by 65 percent of Republicans, 61 percent of GOP voters in the Palmetto State described him as "moral" and 52 percent as "godly."
Among all those polled, opinions of Trump's personality were lower.
Fifty-five percent called "Christian" an inaccurate description of Trump, including 92 percent of S.C. Democrats. Sixty-four percent disagreed Trump is "godly," and 59 percent wouldn't call Trump "moral."
A majority, 53 percent, disagree Trump is "honest," while 45 percent agreed with that description. Seventy-five percent of Republicans and 55 percent of evangelicals call Trump "honest."
Overall, Trump's approval rating has gone up in South Carolina. Forty-six percent of South Carolinians approve of Trump's performance as president, up from 42 percent in February. His disapproval rating was 47 percent, down from 50 percent. Eighty percent of S.C. Republicans gave Trump their approval.
The poll asked 789 S.C. residents for their opinion between April 7 and April 16. The margin of error is approximately 3.5 percent.
