In SC's most crowded race for Congress, fund-raising is setting candidates apart

In the most crowded congressional race in South Carolina, a pecking order has emerged in the latest fundraising figures.
State Sen. William Timmons, R-Greenville, had the most cash on hand in the race to succeed U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-Spartanburg, in the 4th District. Timmons raised $670,210 in the first three months of 2018 — including $540,000 that the candidate loaned his own campaign, according to the Greenville News.
Josh Kimbrell, the former chairman of the Spartanburg County Republican Party, raised $258,460 in the same period, $50,000 of which came in loans.
Three other GOP candidates in the 13-candidate primary had collected more than $100,000 since since Gowdy announced his retirement — state Rep. Dan Hamilton of Greenville with $134,150, former state Sen. Lee Bright with $126,459, and Easley pastor Mark Burns with $109,601.
On the Democratic side, Greenville attorney and former county party chair Eric Graben raised the most — $54,775.
Columbia-area candidates
Columbia's two incumbent congressmen seem to be in a strong financial position as they start their bids for re-election.
U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-Springdale, raised $147,000 in the first three months of the year, finishing the quarter with $610,618 on hand.
U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia, has an even bigger war chest — $892,507.
In contrast, Clyburn's Republican opponent Gerhard Gressmann raised just $5,240.34.
Wilson's three Democratic opponents — Phil Black, Sean Carrigan and Annabelle Robertson — did not have first-quarter totals available Tuesday with the Federal Election Commission.
