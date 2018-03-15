Fiery conservative Lee Bright sets sights on Trey Gowdy's seat in Congress

Former state Sen. Lee Bright, the fiery conservative who lost his state seat in 2016, has set his sights higher on the political food chain.
On Thursday, the Spartanburg Republican told an Upstate radio host he will run for U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy's Fourth District congressional seat.
Gowdy announced his retirement plans earlier this year.
Bright, a two-term senator, lost his re-election campaign in 2016 when he was defeated by then state Rep. Scott Talley, R-Spartanburg. Talley was endorsed by former Gov. Nikki Haley.
Bright's time in the Senate was overshadowed by what some referred to as off-the-wall and controversial proposals that made him a prime target among powerful lobbying groups.
“I knew I had collected so many enemies that winning that re-election was going to be really hard,” Bright told The Greenville News in 2016, “so I thought, ‘You’ve got to live like this is it, like you’re never coming back.’ That’s how I did it.”
That enemy list included the S.C. Chamber of Commerce. During Bright's re-election campaign, Chamber President Ted Pitts said Bright consistently had the worst record on agenda items crucial to business. Pitts also said Bright wasted his time with his proposals.
Bright opposed a gas-tax hike to repair the state's crumbling roads and bridges — an effort backed by the Chamber and other pro-business groups. In 2015, Bright filibustered the hike, leading it to failure.
The roads bill would go on to become law in 2017.
Bright told radio station Thursday he could have stopped the gas-tax hike had he still been in the Senate last year.
"I just don't know how in good conscious, as a legislator, that you vote for a tax increase when you're running a billion-dollar surplus," he said Thursday. "It's unconscionable. We fought it, and we could have stopped it. But they put a target on me. I've had legislators tell me that they've pointed to me as you could be next."
What brought Bright national headlines was his 2016 effort to pass a bill requiring transgender people to use the bathroom of their biological choice after the North Carolina Legislature adopted similar legislation.
But that proposal failed in the S.C. Legislature after opponents of the bill outnumbered its supporters in two days of hearings.
Then-Gov. Haley had called the bill unnecessary.
Bright's other controversial efforts included his vote against lowering the Confederate flag from the State House grounds after the shooting deaths of nine black churchgoers in Charleston.
Among his priorities if elected to Congress, Bright said Thursday he would fight for gun rights and fight to make sure tax dollars are spent wisely.
"If you vote for Lee Bright you know what I'm going to do," he said.
Bright also took on what he called the "establishment" in Washington, D.C.
"It's kind of like the 'Empire Strikes Back,'" he joked. "The establishment is going to come back. We're always going to have to beat them back. They are going to win some. This congressional seat, we can send somebody with some backbone, some spine up to Washington and fight the establishment."
Bright praised President Donald Trump, saying he's "fighting the establishment on both sides."
"I never backed down in Columbia and I won't back down in Washington."
