SC Senate votes to slash SCE&G's power bills, risking Dominion deal

S.C. senators Wednesday voted to temporarily slash SCE&G’s highest-in-the-region power bills by 13 percent, a move that sets up a fight with the House and governor over how much the utility’s customers should continue to pay for a failed nuclear project.
The proposal could lead Virginia-based Dominion Energy to withdraw its bid to purchase SCE&G’s parent company, SCANA, and offer its electric customers a permanent 7-percent rate cut and refunds worth about $1,000 per household.
It also could prompt a lawsuit from SCE&G challenging the Legislature's intervention in the utility rate-making process.
The Senate's action, which won’t immediately affect power bills, followed several days of debate about how much the Legislature can — or should — slice from SCE&G's rates. SCE&G's monthly power bills rose by about $27 for the typical residential customer as the utility sought to bankroll the failed V.C. Summer nuclear construction project.
Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler, whose district includes SCANA's Cayce headquarters, said the power company has left lawmakers no choice after continuing to pay dividends to its shareholders and failing to lower its own rates voluntarily.
“I want to see SCANA cut their dividends. I want to see them reduce their rates, if they don’t want this passed,” the Lexington Democrat said. “But they won’t do it.”
But state Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, said the General Assembly should stay out of setting utility rates — a task usually left to the S.C. Public Service Commission. Hutto said the proposal would only drive away Dominion and prompt an SCE&G lawsuit the state can't win.
“It’s like Frankenstein’s experiment,” Hutto said. “We’re experimenting without even knowing what we’re doing.”
A tight spot
S.C. lawmakers find themselves in this position after SCE&G and state-owned utility Santee Cooper last July abandoned the V.C. Summer nuclear construction project after nearly a decade of construction and $9 billion spent.
Investor-owned SCE&G raised its power bills nine times to pay for the project, and now about 18 percent of the utility’s monthly power bills goes toward the useless nuclear reactors. SCE&G customers so far have paid about $2 billion for the project in the form of higher power bills.
Those customers are on the hook to keep paying for the project until at least December, when the Public Service Commission decides who — SCE&G customers, shareholders or both — should pay off the nuclear construction debt.
The PSC also will decide then whether Dominion can purchase SCANA and charge its electric customers another $3.8 billion for the failed Summer expansion.
For months after the project’s collapse, S.C. lawmakers said they would pass a law blocking SCE&G from continuing to charge its customers for the reactors. They also wanted to force the utility to refund what it already had charged.
However, faced with constitutionality concerns, lawmakers punted those decisions to the PSC and the courts.
Until the PSC can decide, the General Assembly has proposed temporarily cutting what SCE&G can charge customers for the project. Lawmakers say those customers deserve a break and complain that SCE&G still is funneling hundreds of millions of dollars of customers' money straight to shareholders.
A fight (or two) to come
The state's leaders differ on how much should be slashed from SCE&G's rates, and Dominion says it will walk if lawmakers meddle in the utility's power bills at all.
The Senate voted Wednesday to cut the rates by 13 percent, citing a financial study that concluded that amount could be safely removed without forcing SCE&G into bankruptcy.
But that proposal won't become law without the approval of the House — which is likely to object.
The House has said it won't settle for anything less than a full 18-percent cut, and Republican Gov. Henry McMaster — seeking election this year — has threatened to veto any proposal that doesn't remove the full nuclear surcharge.
"The House isn't going to accept our version, and the House version is unconstitutional," Hutto said. "If we adopt the Senate's version, it's not going anywhere."
Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, who authored the 13-percent rate cut proposal, acknowledged Wednesday it will be difficult to get it passed. After speaking with attorneys and financial experts, Massey said he thinks the state could win a legal challenge to the 13-percent cut, but not necessarily an 18-percent reduction.
"I am concerned about our ability to deliver an 18-percent reduction," the Edgefield Republican said. "I don't want to go for the whole $27 and lose everything."
SCANA spokesman Eric Boomhower called the proposal's passage "disappointing," adding the Dominion deal is the best option for SCE&G. customers and the state.
"In the event S. 954 becomes law, SCANA would consider its options at that time, including challenging the law in court," Boomhower said.
Comments