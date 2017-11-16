SCE&G says it will cut power bills in wake of nuclear fiasco

SCANA announced Thursday it will cut customers’ power bills and purchase a gas-fired power plant as part of what the company calls a $4.8 billion “solution” for its failed attempt to build two new nuclear reactors in Fairfield County.
The embattled utility pledged to roll back residential electric rates to March 2015 levels, saving average customers more than $5 a month by canceling out two rate hikes SCANA was granted as the V.C. Summer nuclear project’s budget soared out of control.
SCANA is the parent corporation of SCE&G, the major power supplier for Columbia and Charleston.
“We’ve heard our customers’ frustrations about paying for a power plant and having nothing to show for it. This proposal gives customers additional power generation while also lowering rates for customers,” said Keller Kissam, who is currently SCE&G’s president of retail operations and will become its president and chief operating officer on Jan. 1.
Kissam said SCANA would eat the $2.2 billion in V.C. Summer debt it had previously planned to charge its customers. Those costs now will be paid by shareholders through reduced earnings, he said.
SCANA shareholders also will pay for a 540-megawatt natural gas plant in Calhoun County, Kissam said.
SCANA needs that electricity – the plant will produce about 40 percent of the power that was to come from the abandoned twin nuclear reactors – and SCE&G customers need something in return for the $1.7 billion they have been charged for the nuclear project, Kissam said.
“Our customers deserve this solution, and this is a forward looking solution,” Kissam said.
The proposal was meant as an olive branch to incensed SCE&G customers who continue to be charged 18 percent of their monthly bills – or $27 a month – for the reactors. After gradual rate cuts over the next three years, SCE&G customers will pay about 9 percent of their monthly bills toward the abandoned project, a percentage that will continue to drop over time, Kissam said.
The proposal also was aimed at placating S.C. lawmakers who are moving to block SCE&G from charging its customers any further for the project.
Company officials said they’ll need approval from the state Public Service Commission.
“We hope interested parties will endorse the proposal so that we can obtain approval from the Public Service Commission and get this relief to customers,” said Jimmy Addison, who is currently SCANA’s chief financial officer and will become its chief executive officer Jan. 1. “Current projections indicate that if this proposal is adopted, we would not need an additional generation source for several years. This is a key step to meeting South Carolina’s robust economic growth.”
On July 31, SCANA and partner Santee Cooper walked away from a nearly 10 year effort to build two nuclear reactors. The companies collectively spent $9 billion. SCANA,, parent of SCE&G, had charged customers $1.7 billion. The shutdown left more than 5,000 people out of work and ratepayers angry that they’d been charged for a nuclear project that would not be completed. The companies blamed the shut down on the bankruptcy of chief contractor Westinghouse.
Avery G. Wilks
