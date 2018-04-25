SC House rejects 13% SCE&G rate cut, complicating push to slash nuclear power bills

The S.C. House on Wednesday rejected a Senate plan to cut SCE&G’s power bills by 13 percent, arguing instead for a larger, 18-percent cut and complicating a months-long effort to protect the utility’s 700,000 S.C. power customers from continuing to pay for a failed nuclear construction project.
Cuts to SCE&G’s highest-in-the-region electric rates, promised for nearly nine months by state lawmakers, could fall victim to a legislative stalemate over whether to slash all — or just most — of the 18-percent surcharge on the utility’s monthly power bills that still pays for the abandoned V.C. Summer reactor construction project.
Now, the question of whether SCE&G customers will get a break from those higher bills goes to a conference committee, with three House members and three senators negotiating in one room. The House will push to cut all 18 percent, while the Senate will argue a 13-percent cut is more likely to withstand a legal challenge. If the two can't agree, the bill could die.
The House voted 104-7 Wednesday to fight for the full cut, in part due to Gov. Henry McMaster's threat to veto anything less. Senators have said their chamber likely does not have the votes to pass an 18-percent rate cut.
House members also said Wednesday they don’t trust the Senate to help them override a potential gubernatorial veto of a 13-percent rate cut, though Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, said Wednesday that the upper chamber would.
“We have that opportunity to meet in conference and to strive for zero percent, joining the governor,” said House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-York. “What we want to do is exhaust every single possible strand to protect the ratepayer, and that number needs to be at zero.”
However, state Rep. Russell Ott, the Calhoun Democrat who was vice chairman of the House’s special nuclear committee, argued the House was likely killing the bill for the year by giving up a 13-percent cut that could be passed relatively easily in order to negotiate for an 18-percent cut the Senate already has rejected.
“We’re gambling,” he said. “But we’re not gambling with our money. We’re gambling with other peoples’ money.”
McMaster said Wednesday he stands by his veto threat.
“I am not concerned about legislator games and threats and connivances and discussions,” McMaster said before the House vote. “I’m not concerned with it. What I’m concerned about are the people of South Carolina who have paid their money, who had no choice to pay it, are not getting what they paid for. They need to get their money back and they need to not pay another cent. So, the amount that they ought to have to pay from here on is zero. That’s the only acceptable amount.”
Wednesday's House debate was nine months in the making, with some lawmakers drawing on promises they made after SCE&G and state-owned Santee Cooper quit the decade-long, $9 billion project last July.
“Our best option is to go to conference," said state Rep. Peter McCoy, a Charleston Republican who chaired the House's special nuclear committee. "That’s the only way we make the ratepayer whole.”
The project has cost SCE&G customers some $2 billion so far in the form of higher power bills, thanks to a 2007 state law that allowed customers to be charged for the plant during its construction and after its abandonment. The typical SCE&G customer continues to pay $27 a month for the project due to nine rate hikes levied to finance the twin reactor construction.
The Legislature's rate-cut proposal now has a few avenues to passage.
▪ The Senate could refuse to budge in conference committee, and both sides could leave the negotiation accepting that a 13-percent cut is the only option. After a gubernatorial veto, two-thirds of both chambers would need to vote in favor of overriding McMaster's veto.
▪ The House could persuade the Senate to adopt the 18-percent cut, which the governor would then sign. This is unlikely.
▪ The House and Senate could agree to cut less than 18-percent, and McMaster changes his mind, signing their plan into law or letting it become law without his signature. This option is even more unlikely.
With just seven legislative days left in the 2017-18 session, the General Assembly has yet to pass any new laws addressing the failed project, its owners and the regulatory system that enabled it.
A handful of bills have passed the House but stalled in the Senate. They would:
▪ Fire members of the state Public Commission, which approved nine SCE&G rate hikes to bankroll the failing project
▪ Fire and restructure the state board that oversees the PSC
▪ Strengthen the S.C. Office of Regulatory Staff, the state agency that polices utilities
▪ Fire Santee Cooper’s board, replace its members and begin considering its sale to a private company.
Comments