SC House votes to explore selling Santee Cooper

The S.C. House on Tuesday voted to begin exploring the possibility of selling Santee Cooper, months after the state-owned utility racked up $4 billion in debt for a failed nuclear construction project.
The 104-7-vote follows Gov. Henry McMaster’s press conference last week urging the General Assembly to get started evaluating offers to purchase and privatize the Moncks Corner-based power company.
It also follows last week’s release of hundreds of once-secret emails showing Santee Cooper’s lobbyists were working to undermine the governor’s efforts to sell the utility.
“If there is an offer on the table, we don’t want to hear it behind closed doors,” said state Rep. Peter McCoy, a Charleston Republican who chaired the House’s special nuclear panel. “If you have a proposal, you bring it to this committee, and you testify in front of this committee.”
Never miss a local story.
McMaster and other state lawmakers have said selling the utility is the only way to ensure the 2 million S.C. residents who rely on Santee Cooper for electricity are not made to pay for the failed V.C. Summer nuclear expansion.
Santee Cooper and investor-owned SCE&G abandoned that $9 billion project last July after years of cost overruns and construction delays. Santee Cooper’s customers already have paid about $530 million for the project and continue to pay about $5 a month – or 4.5 percent of their power bills – for it on their power bills, the agency says.
"Speaker Lucas and the House of Representatives have shown tremendous leadership with their efforts to protect the ratepayers of our state," McMaster said in an emailed statement. "This legislation will allow the future of Santee Cooper to be objectively determined through a transparent and accountable process that places the interests of taxpayers and ratepayers first. I applaud the House for taking this historic first step and urge the Senate to pass it without delay.”
The House’s plan, which now heads to the Senate, would create a nine-member committee to:
▪ Evaluate whether selling Santee Cooper is best for the state and its power customers
▪ Figure out which parts of Santee Cooper should be for sale, and what should be off-limits
▪ Accept bids from potential purchasers and hold public hearings on those offers
▪ Identify potential hurdles to selling Santee Cooper, such as its $8 billion in debt, and find ways to handle those problems in a potential deal.
The vote does not necessarily indicate House members are ready to privatize the 84-year-old utility.
State Rep. Russell Ott, D-Calhoun, noted that McMaster has said for months Santee Cooper must be sold.
“That might be a little premature,” Ott said, “without trying … to get to the bottom of some of these questions that have to be asked and answered.”
State Rep. Alan Clemmons, R-Horry, said he wanted to make sure the nine-member committee is sensitive to Santee Cooper’s 1,700 employees, many who live in the Lowcountry.
“It is incumbent upon us and the people of South Carolina to do right by those employees,” he declared during a debate on the House floor.
The board would include six House and Senate leaders, the governor and two members appointed by the governor. No one on the committee can receive pay or other benefits from a power company.
The House proposal – passed ahead of a critical April 10 deadline – also would fire the current members of Santee Cooper’s board – a group blamed by lawmakers for failing to alert lawmakers of the nuclear project’s shortcomings.
The utility’s current board members would remain in their seats until their replacements can be screened and appointed by the governor and state lawmakers.
Comments