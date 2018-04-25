Catherine Templeton talks about making an abortion choice in new ad

Before her children were born, Catherine Templeton faced a stark choice.
When she was pregnant with twins, the Republican candidate for S.C. governor was told she may have to abort one of the children, Templeton says in a new ad.
"They said we need to do some more tests to determine whether we need to abort one of the children to save the life of the other," she says in the ad, entitled "God's Gift."
“There was nothing else we needed to know,” Templeton said. “God entrusted us with these children, and they were ours to protect as long as he would allow us."
As a candidate, Templeton has spoken out against abortion. The new ad released Wednesday will run statewide on cable TV as part of a six-figure advertising buy.
Separately, the outside conservative group American Future Fund announced it would spend $1 million for a four-week run of its own ad, which includes a clip of Gov. Nikki Haley praising Templeton from her time as a state agency director in Haley's administration.
"She's a mother, she's a wife, she's a great professional who hasn't just been good at anything, she's been great at everything," Haley says in the ad.
Both Templeton and GOP rival Gov. Henry McMaster have sought to appeal to Haley's voters ahead of the June 12 gubernatorial primary.
