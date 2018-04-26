Governor's pick for Santee Cooper chairman pledges not to meddle in its sale

Gov. Henry McMaster’s pick to lead Santee Cooper’s board pledged to lawmakers Thursday that he would stay out of the debate over whether to sell the state-owned power company.
Former S.C. Attorney General Charlie Condon told a legislative screening panel that McMaster was upfront about wanting to sell Santee Cooper – one of the governor’s top legislative priorities after the utility racked up $4 billion in debt before abandoning a nuclear construction project.
But, Condon added, McMaster also told him to do what he thinks is best as chairman.
“It really would be none of my business what y’all do. … It’s strictly up to this Assembly,” Condon said, noting only state lawmakers have the authority to sell Santee Cooper. “The chairman’s job is to do the best he or she can do to lead this organization, period. There’s enough to do without looking for something else.”
The future of Cooper is important to the 2 million South Carolinians who get their electricity — either directly or via electric co-ops — from the state-owned utility. Now, Santee Cooper offers the state's lowest electric rates. However, critics fret that its sale to a for-profit, stockowner-owned utility — Florida-based NextEra is most commonly mentioned — would result in rate hikes for those South Carolinians.
Condon’s testimony comes a month after the release of Santee Cooper emails showing the utility’s lobbyists covertly had worked to undermine efforts to sell the agency. McMaster promptly declared Santee Cooper a “rogue agency” and called on lawmakers to confirm Condon as its new board chairman, saying the Charleston Republican would restore order.
Thursday’s screening hearing was the first step in that process.
Condon also pledged to bring more transparency to the utility’s decision-making process.
McMaster has slammed Santee Cooper for keeping secret a February 2016 report that found critical problems with the failing V.C. Summer project, and for secretly hiring an investment bank to, in part, evaluate offers for its sale.
“I do have concerns looking at the important decisions that apparently have been made behind closed doors,” Condon said.
Comments