Charleston's Phil Noble announces running mate in the SC Democratic governor's race

Charleston businessman Phil Noble announced Thursday Gloria Tinubu will join him on the ticket in the South Carolina Democratic governor's race.
In an interview with The State, 66-year-old Noble said Thursday Tinubu fits all three criteria for the person he wanted as his running mate.
This year's election is the first that candidates for S.C. governor will run on a joint ticket, picking their lieutenant governor nominees.
Noble said Tinubu has the background, skills and talent to "be the governor if I got run over a bus."
"I wanted someone who was not a part of the State House system," he said. "I wanted a woman for obvious reasons. Women have been shut out of the process. They have been marginalized and have been discriminated. The one single thing I could do is pick a woman to say, 'We're going to change that.' "
A Georgetown native, Tinubu, 65, is no stranger to politics.
In South Carolina, she twice ran unsuccessfully for the 7th District Congressional seat in 2012 and 2014.
However, most of her political experience came in Georgia. There, she sat on Atlanta City Council and the Georgia Board of Education. She was elected to the Georgia General Assembly and unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Atlanta.
