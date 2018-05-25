He's a long shot for SC gov, but GOP firebrand Kevin Bryant says he defined the race

One in a series of profiles on the candidates running to be South Carolina's next governor.
Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant has a quick reply for anyone who asks whether he is running his gubernatorial campaign to the right of his four opponents in the June 12 primary.
“I am the right.”
For a dozen years in the S.C. Senate, the deeply religious Anderson Republican was just that — a founding member of the far-right “William Wallace Caucus” who preached individual liberty and limited government. For years, he made waves for his filibusters of tax hikes and his unflinching support of pro-life legislation, gun rights and traditional marriage.
But in a crowded field running in the 2018 GOP primary race, Bryant has struggled to stand out. The fiscal hawk’s hard-line stances have been echoed by his four opponents in the June 12 primary. And his geographic advantage as a well-known bastion of Upstate conservatives — a key Republican primary voting bloc — also has been dulled.
Gov. Henry McMaster and Mount Pleasant attorney Catherine Templeton both picked their running mates from the Upstate and have dedicated a huge chunk of their campaigns to stumping in Bryant’s backyard. And Greenville businessman John Warren entered the race in February with a pile of cash to spend, further eroding Bryant’s Upstate edge.
“Bryant was viewed as a guy who was going to make an attempt to assume that (right) lane, and he’s had all kinds of traffic in his way,” said Republican political consultant Chip Felkel. “He just hasn’t been able to control his own lane or keep anybody else out of it.”
Bryant, whose fundraising numbers have lagged behind the primary favorites, says he sees a path to victory, one that requires him placing second in the initial primary vote and then toppling McMaster in the runoff. But the lifelong political activist said he also believes — win or lose — he already has made an impact on the race and future gubernatorial policy by pulling everyone else to the right.
“I think we’ve defined the debate, I really do,” the 51-year-old pharmacy owner told The State in a recent interview. “Every candidate has signed the Personhood (Act) pledge. Every candidate, to my knowledge, has committed to constitutional carry. Every candidate is talking about making the DOT (Department of Transportation) a Cabinet agency. Every candidate is committed to school choice. So I really believe we have affected the debate.”
'Trust, but verify'
At a recent campaign stop on Hilton Head Island, Bryant invoked Ronald Reagan in imploring a Republican group to “trust, but verify” what they hear from his opponents in the GOP primary.
“Every candidate is going to say the same things that adhere to the Republican platform, as you know. But I’m a conservative activist just like y’all are,” Bryant said. “I have gone door-to-door, licked stamps, made phone calls for Republican candidates that talked the talking points in our Republican platform and then held hands with the Democrats. I’ve been burned, and I’m sure you have, too.”
With every candidate espousing more-or-less the same views, Bryant — who almost always refers to voters as "taxpayers" — has made a habit of pointing to his S.C. Senate record as proof he isn't just politicking.
Among the proposals he has authored or backed over the past few years:
▪ The Personhood Act, a proposal that would have outlawed virtually all abortion in South Carolina. It failed to pass this year, in addition to another abortion ban that Bryant supported.
▪ A 2016 bathroom bill that would have prevented transgender men or women from using the bathrooms of their choice. That proposal failed after facing opposition from then-Gov. Nikki Haley and state economic development officials.
▪ A failed push in 2014 to require the state to directly acknowledge a religious creator while making the Columbian mammoth the official state fossil.
▪ An unsuccessful 2012 bill to allow anyone to carry a gun, concealed or not, anywhere but in private homes and businesses that specifically ban them.
Bryant also is quick to note he helped pass the state’s only private school-choice law: a state tax credit that helps children with disabilities pay private school tuition. And, he says, he has advocated to make the much-maligned state Transportation Department a Cabinet agency since Mark Sanford was governor.
“That's why I point to my record so much, because folks know what they’ve gotten in the past and know what they’re getting in the future,” says Bryant, who has the definition for the word "integrity" displayed prominently on his campaign website.
Birthday cake
Upstate residents who have known Bryant for decades agree, saying the Anderson Republican is known for doing the right thing, even when that's not the easy or politically expedient thing.
“You’re not getting any surprises with Kevin,” said Pete Landis, who attends Concord Community Church with Bryant, who served as deacon for 25 years there.
Even as a state senator and, more recently, lieutenant governor, Bryant continued to spend a week each summer running a Christian camp for teenagers in Dahlonaga, Ga. “He was still going down there, volunteering his time to be with the kids," Landis said. "You just don’t see many senators in that way. He’s just a normal person who happens to be a senator."
Dan Sharp, an Anderson magistrate judge, recalls Bryant putting his principles before personal comfort during the 2000 presidential primary. The contest fell on the then-Anderson GOP chairman’s birthday.
That was back when the parties ran the primaries, so Bryant worked all day until nearly midnight making sure the precincts were staffed. He skipped lunch and dinner — subsisting only on his birthday cake — while crisscrossing the county to fill staffing holes, Sharp said.
“When you first get into politics, you have your core philosophy, and you expect people to change or go with the current, but he never changed,” Sharp said. “What he was saying 20 years ago is what he’s saying today.”
Known as a tireless campaigner, Bryant has tried to spread that message in more than 320 campaign stops across South Carolina since he announced for governor last September.
“He obviously knows his subjects,” said Joe Zimmerman, a 75-year-old Hilton Head Island resident who is deciding between Bryant and Templeton in next month’s primary. “He can articulate it well. I’m impressed with that. He’s grounded.”
In the right lane
But Bryant has not gained much traction, polling numbers show, falling behind McMaster and Templeton and into a third-place race with Warren.
In April, he had $182,000 in campaign cash to spend during the primary’s home stretch, compared to nearly $3 million for McMaster, $2.5 million for Templeton and $660,000 for Warren. Earlier this month, Warren donated another $2.5 million to his own campaign.
While Bryant's brand of Tea Party conservatism made him an outlier in the S.C. Senate, it hasn't helped him stand out in the gubernatorial primary. His opponents repeatedly have made overtures to the ultra-conservatives who vote en masse in low-turnout primaries.
Every Republican in the governor's race has pledged to sign into law legislation that would ban virtually all abortion in South Carolina, and they even have quibbled in debates about which of them is more pro-life.
Last June, McMaster announced his plan to strip all state and federal funding from S.C. abortion providers just ahead of Bryant’s news conference warning lawmakers that he would refuse to sign off on the 2018-19 budget if it includes money for those clinics.
All five candidates also have stated their opposition to gun-control proposals. And during the debate Wednesday, all five insisted that state government has enough money already and does not need to raise taxes to fund struggling state agencies.
Winthrop University political science professor Scott Huffmon said Bryant has suffered from efforts, particularly by McMaster and Templeton, to appeal to supporters of President Donald Trump.
“In that push for the Trump voters, they’re poaching some of the core, far-right evangelicals that Bryant was hoping to use as his base,” Huffmon said. “That’s sort of a continuation of the phenomenon of very conservative white evangelical Christians seeing Trump, despite all of his personal flaws, as somebody who is standing up for Christian America.”
Bryant’s opponents also are poaching voters from his backyard. More than one-third of Templeton’s 120 campaign stops have been in the Upstate. Two of every five McMaster campaign events are in the area. Both candidates' running mates are from the Upstate.
And in February, Warren siphoned off some of Bryant’s Upstate base when the Marine veteran announced his candidacy in February.
Bryant said recently he can't worry about that, as he's running to represent every South Carolinian. Even if he doesn't become governor, Bryant says he will be satisfied if another Republican candidate fulfills the promises they all are making on the campaign trail.
“I’m not insinuating they’ll keep their promises or not. Let’s hope they do," Bryant said. "But I think folks feel more comfortable with our message because there’s a record that backs it up. Trust, but verify.”
Comments