Here are the democratic candidates for SC Governor

Democratic gubernatorial candidates James Smith, Marguerite Willis and Phil Noble debated at Clemson University on May 24. Ashlen Renner
Which Democrat running for SC governor has a cash lead heading into election day?

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

June 02, 2018 11:05 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

One candidate in the race for the Democratic nomination for governor has built up a lead in the cash race just days before the primary election.

In pre-election fundraising totals filed Saturday night, state Rep. James Smith of Columbia reported $455,960 in cash on hand heading into the June 12 primary. Smith raised $164,523 in the last two months.

Florence attorney Marguerite Willis reported $279,057 in the bank with little more than a week to go. She raised only $40,503 in the same time period.

Smith and Willis were locked in a tight fundraising contest when the campaigns last reported numbers to the state Ethics Commission. After a late entry to the race earlier this year, Willis had $542,458 left to spend at the beginning of April, not too far behind Smith's $622,415.

Willis has given her campaign about $178,000, her previous report showed, and she's also taken out a $300,000 loan.

The third Democratic candidate for governor, Charleston's Phil Noble, had not filed a pre-election report as of Saturday. The technology consultant had $59,498 on hand as of April, including a $21,500 in loans.

Final contribution totals were due by midnight on May 29, but the candidates have a five-day grace period for late filings heading into election day.

