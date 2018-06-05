In heated debate, Gov. McMaster says top critic Templeton asked to be his running mate

About halfway through Tuesday night’s hotly contested gubernatorial debate, GOP Gov. Henry McMaster claimed that his top critic in the race, Mount Pleasant attorney Catherine Templeton, had privately asked him for a spot on his ticket.
Templeton flatly denied the claim that she had lobbied in November 2016 for the chance to run as McMaster’s lieutenant governor.
“Absolutely not,” Templeton campaign manager R.J. May told reporters after the debate. "She's running because she saw a problem with our state. She didn't want to leave this state in the hands of Henry McMaster for the next eight years."
McMaster made the claim in an apparent effort to dull Templeton’s criticism that he is a failed governor in need of replacing.
"Mrs. Templeton talks about a visit that she made up to see President Trump, this was during the transition period," McMaster said. "That was after she’d come to me and asked to be my running mate, to be lieutenant governor. I said I couldn’t do that. As you know, I’ve selected Pamela Evette. So then we tried to get her something in the White House, something in the administration somewhere, and that didn’t work out, so here we are today.”
Templeton met with Trump during his transition in December 2016. That was more than a month before McMaster became governor, taking over for former Gov. Nikki Haley, who resigned to become U.N. ambassador.
McMaster did not announce Pamela Evette as his running mate until November 2017, a year later.
McMaster spokeswoman Caroline Anderegg said the Nov. 29, 2017, meeting between Templeton and McMaster took place after Haley had been tapped for the U.N. ambassador job on Nov. 23, 2017. Anderegg said McMaster was anticipating becoming governor and then running for election in 2018 and had already picked Evette to be his running mate.
Templeton told The State Tuesday that Evette was never brought up at her meeting with McMaster.
She said she asked McMaster at that meeting about his plans, and that when he said he would run for governor, she told him she would be running against him.
"I don't think he even knew Pamela Evette in 2016," Templeton said.
After the exchange on the debate stage, Anderegg posted to Twitter private text messages between Templeton and McMaster. Those messages showed Templeton requested the Nov. 29 meeting and then, afterward, asked McMaster about a position in Trump's administration.
"I enjoyed seeing you this week and appreciate you taking time with everything you have going on," Templeton wrote. "Are you supportive of me being US secretary of labor? I'm getting calls from people claiming to be on the transition team. Your opinion on this is obviously going to matter."
Templeton's campaign manager, May, said Templeton was offered a position as U.S. Deputy Secretary of Labor but declined it in order to run against McMaster.
