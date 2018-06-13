Primaries aren't over yet. Here are the SC runoffs you still need to vote in

Many S.C. races were decided Tuesday, when Democrats and Republicans cast their ballots in the state's primary elections.

But other contests weren't settled. That's because in a multi-candidate field, no single candidate won a 50 percent-plus-one-vote majority. So voters will have to choose between the top two finishers in a June 26 runoff.

Before you tune out of politics for the summer, be sure to go back to vote in these races.

Republican SC governor

The highest-profile race yet to be decided is for the state's top job.

Gov. Henry McMaster, running for his first full term, finished first in Tuesday's five-person GOP primary, winning 42 percent of the vote. But McMaster still faces a runoff against Greenville businessman John Warren, who came in second with 28 percent of the vote despite never having run for office before.

The winner of the GOP runoff will face state Rep. James Smith of Columbia, who won the Democratic nomination for governor Tuesday, in November's general election.

Republican attorney general

Alan Wilson has served two terms as S.C. attorney general. But Wilson's position is under threat now because of his former ties to the consulting firm of Richard Quinn — at the heart of an ongoing State House corruption investigation.

Now, Wilson, who took 49 percent of the GOP vote Tuesday, faces a runoff against Lexington attorney and state Rep. Todd Atwater, who won 30 percent.

Atwater has the endorsement of Greenville attorney William Herlong, the third candidate in Tuesday's GOP primary.

The winner faces Democrat Constance Anastopoulo in November.

Democratic 2nd District, U.S. House

Democrats in Lexington County and part of Richland will have a race to vote in June 26 as well.

Two Democratic candidates are in a runoff to challenge U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-Springdale, for the 2nd District's congressional seat.

Real estate agent and former Army recruiter Sean Carrigan will face off with attorney and activist Annabelle Robertson to decide the Democratic nominee.

Robertson came in first in Tuesday's primary, winning 42 percent of the vote. Carrigan was close behind at 40 percent. The two are in a runoff because 2014 nominee and former Republican Phil Black took 18 percent of the vote in Tuesday's first round.

S.C. House District 77

Democratic state Rep. Joe McEachern is facing a tough re-election battle in his northern Richland County district.

McEachern, who has held the seat since 2008, was forced into a runoff against Kambrell Garvin. Unofficial results show only seven votes separated the two men on Tuesday, with the incumbent slightly ahead.

Both candidates earned about 36 percent of the vote in a four-way race.

S.C. House District 87

While Atwater is in a runoff for attorney general, two Republicans will face each other in the runoff to succeed him for Lexington's District 87 S.C. House seat.

Small businesswoman Paula Rawl Calhoon took 46 percent of Tuesday's vote, while businessman Todd Carnes was close behind at 41 percent. Austin Bowers trailed at 13 percent.

The winner will face Democrat Diane Summers in November.