Gov. McMaster urges lawmakers to borrow up to $1 billion for road repairs

Promising to veto an increase to the second lowest gas tax in the nation, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster proposed that state lawmakers borrow up to $1 billion to repair the state’s crumbling roads.
McMaster, who has been governor since January, urged lawmakers to change a proposed $500 million borrowing plan to instead be spent on roads, in a letter he sent to S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas, on Tuesday.
Lucas, R-Darlington, responded to the governor’s request by saying the borrowing plan would not capture out-of-state tax dollars, paid by tourists when the fill up their gas tanks.
“Borrowing more money to fix South Carolina’s roads and bridges will not serve as a permanent solution to our infrastructure crisis,” Lucas said. “The House passed our roads bill with an overwhelming bipartisan and veto proof majority, which protects the South Carolina taxpayer by providing a sustainable funding stream that requires every motorist to pay their fair share.”
Last year, lawmakers approved borrowing roughly $2 billion to replace 400 of the state’s deficient bridges and fix some roads.
McMaster’s predecessor, then-Gov. Nikki Haley, signed that plan but said the proposal is “not of the magnitude or sustainability” to address the long-term needs of the state’s highway system.
Infusing a one-time $1 billion into the road repair system would cover just one year of roughly $20 billion during the next two decades that the Transportation Department has said it needs to make the state’s crumbling roads safer.
S.C. Lawmakers have proposed increasing the state’s 16.75 cent-a-gallon gas tax and raising other driving fees to pay for road repairs. Only Alaska has a lower gas tax than the Palmetto state.
Last month, the S.C. House approved a 10-cent-a-gallon hike, which new estimates say would raise roughly $500 million a year for road repairs.
The Senate’s budget panel increased the tax increase to 12-cent-a-gallon and raising other fees to raise roughly $800 million a year.
Senators are working behind-the-scenes on a income tax swap to get a veto-proof majority on board with a gas-tax increase.
McMaster’s request would strip roughly $250 million for maintenance and renovations to buildings at S.C. colleges, including the University of South Carolina.
Those college building repairs are “very important, but not urgent,” McMaster wrote, promising to veto the borrowing plan in its current form.
Cassie Cope: 803-771-8657, @cassielcope
