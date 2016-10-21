SC Democrats’ Harrison a frontrunner for DNC chair?

S.C. Democratic Party chairman Jaime Harrison was listed Friday as one of three early front-runners for the Democratic National Committee chairmanship.
A story published Friday by the website Politico says Harrison, former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm and New Hampshire Democratic Party chairman Ray Buckley have the inside track for the job.
Former chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz resigned in July amid an email scandal, leaving vice chair Donna Brazile as interim chair through the election.
The first African-American to chair the S.C. Democratic Party said he does not see himself as the probable choice. But he said he is honored to be mentioned.
“Reading it was definitely news to me,” Harrison said with a laugh. “Again, I’m flattered to see that. I guess people think you’re trying to do something right, and we’re trying to do something here in South Carolina.
“We’ve got a steep hill to climb, but we’re doing good things, like the Clyburn Fellowship that’s building the next generations of Dems.”
A new chair likely will be appointed after the election. If asked by the president to take the job, Harrison reiterated he would have to talk it over with his family before making a decision.
Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
