SC could soon sell Coastal Carolina baseball championship license plates

Coastal Carolina’s national championship baseball team will take no backseat to Clemson’s title-touting football team on S.C. roadways, if Grand Strand senators have their way.

State Sens. Luke Rankin, R-Horry; Greg Hembree, R-Horry; Stephen Goldfinch, R-Georgetown; and Ronnie Sabb, D-Williamsburg; have proposed allowing the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles to create and sell special license plates celebrating the Chanticleers’ 2016 College World Series victory.

The plates would cost $70 in addition to regular DMV registration fees. Any profits would go toward academic scholarships.

The proposal follows an earlier bill, making its way through the Legislature, that would create Clemson national championship license plates.

S.C. senators last week unanimously passed the Coastal proposal. It could head to the S.C. House this week.