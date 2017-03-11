The Buzz

March 11, 2017

‘We are in’ - Trav Robertson to run for SC Democratic Party chair

Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

Democratic strategist Trav Robertson said Saturday he will seek the chairmanship of the South Carolina Democratic Party. He confirmed his decision in a tweet after being asked about a report in the Charleston Post and Courier.

The current state party chair, Jaime Harrison, is considering a run for governor, Politico reported Saturday.

Robertson has not made a formal announcement. He shared his plans at a meeting of the Anderson County Democratic Party, which was posted on Instagram.

 

A post shared by Chris Fedalei (@cfedalei) on

The Anderson native ran Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign in South Carolina. He also managed state Sen.Vincent Sheheen’s unsuccessful bid for governor in 2010.

Pawley’s Island party activist, Susan Smith, announced her run for the state party chair in December, 2016, as Harrison campaigned to lead the Democratic National Committee.

