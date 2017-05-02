Brawley leads way as runoff looms in House race

Democrats in a Midlands district likely will need a runoff to decide their candidate for an S.C. House seat, but one candidate still scored a strong result in Tuesday’s special election primary.
Wendy Brawley was the clear leader in the Democratic primary in early returns, running well ahead of Heath Hill, who was in second place and is Brawley’s likely opponent in a May 16 runoff.
The seat came open in February when longtime state Rep. Joe Neal, D-Richland, died suddenly.
Neal, a pastor and champion of civil rights, had been in the House since 1992 representing District 70, which covers Lower Richland and the western part of Sumter County.
Brawley received the endorsement of Neal’s family, as well as the S.C. Progressive Network and members of the State House’s Progressive Legislative Caucus, a group Neal co-founded.
A Hopkins resident, Brawley is publisher and chief executive of IMARA Woman magazine. She is a former chair of the Richland 1 school board and previously unsuccessfully challenged state Sen. Darrell Jackson, D-Richland, in the Democratic primary.
Hill, an Eastover farmer, is president of the Tri-County Electric Cooperative board of directors.
Other candidates in the Democratic primary were Norman Jackson Jr., Patrick Morris, Harry Reese Sr., Levola Taylor, Jermaine Walker and George Wilson.
Republican Bill Strickland of Sumter will face the winner of the Democratic race in the June 20 general election.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
District 70 race
Democratic nomination
Wendy Brawley: 40 percent
Heath Hill: 18 percent
Levola Taylor: 13 percent
Norman Jackson Jr.: 10 percent
Jermaine Walker: 8 percent
George Wilson: 3 percent
Patrick Morris: 1 percent
Harry Reese: 1 percent
SOURCE: AP
Comments