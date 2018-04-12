Last-minute push to defund state's abortion clinics defeated in SC Senate

It was a story about a girl with a pregnancy test in one hand and a law school acceptance letter in the other.

The girl had a "darn good" grant point average, a proud family and a fiance — but she faced a difficult choice that would change her life forever, state Sen. Margie Bright Matthews said Thursday, taking the Senate floor to fight a proposal to defund S.C. abortion providers.

The Colleton Democrat then began telling the story in first person. She revealed publicly Thursday, in a near-silent Senate, that she considered having an abortion that would have allowed her to pursue a law degree and avoid her father's disappointment. She scheduled an appointment and missed it, then scheduled another and missed it, too.

Bright Matthews ultimately gave birth to her baby girl — now 32-year-old Jessica Bright — on the Monday she was set to enter law school.

“I had to go through that choice, and with it, I grew up," she said. "And with it, no longer was I daddy’s girl. No longer was I the smartest one (in the family). I had to grow up and make the decision.”

But not every woman would make the same choice or is as well equipped to live with it, Bright Matthews said, defending South Carolina's three abortion clinics, which also provide a host of other family planning services — from birth control to testing for cancer and sexually transmitted diseases.

The majority of the Senate voted with her, narrowly defeating a pair of proposals from two Upstate Republicans that would have defunded South Carolina's three abortion clinics through the state's budget.

Those clinics currently get no taxpayer money to provide abortions — except for pregnancies that result from rape or incest, or pregnancies that endanger the life of the mother.

But GOP state Sens. Richard Cash of Anderson and Shane Martin of Spartanburg on Thursday proposed to strip away all other public funding for those clinics, including Medicaid reimbursements for mammograms, birth control and other treatments.

They suggested rejecting some $34 million in federal Medicaid funding for "Family Planning" services, since some of that money is used to reimburse abortion providers for those kinds of treatments.





Cash and Martin said the state should come up with its own $34 million and spend it for "family planning" services at clinics that don't kill the unborn. Defunding the clinics in Charleston, Columbia and Greenville would pressure them to stop offering abortions, they said.

"If they got out of the killing-baby business, they wouldn't lose any money," Martin said during the Senate debate.

Cash and Martin also argued that taxpayers in ruby-red South Carolina — many who oppose abortion — should not have to pay for abortions.





“Why in the world should we expect that taxpayers of South Carolina want to pay for babies to be killed?” Martin said.

But state Sen. Brad Hutto, an Orangeburg Democrat — who threatened Wednesday to filibuster the Senate's budget debate over a separate abortion ban proposed by Cash — said the senators' proposal would strip away live-saving services, not stop abortions.

“Those are family planning dollars,” he said. “He’s trying to attack one perceived problem, but he’s going after money that doesn’t go in that direction."

In a statement, Planned Parenthood South Atlantic public affairs director Vicki Ringer called the anti-abortion proposals part "of a continuing trend of politically-motivated attacks on women's health care in South Carolina."

"The defeat of this political move ensures that South Carolinians who rely on Medicaid as their primary insurance can continue to seek basic health services at the provider of. their choice, including Planned Parenthood," Ringer said.

The Senate fight over defunding abortion providers originated in the Republican governor's race.

Last year, Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant — one of five running in June’s GOP gubernatorial primary — declared said he would not sign any state budget that includes one penny of funding for abortion providers. (If he doesn't sign the budget, another top Senate leader could do it in his place).

Gov. Henry McMaster, a Richland Republican, last year issued an executive order blocking state agencies from paying state or local money — including grants, contracts or state-administered federal funds — to any doctor or medical practice that provides abortions.





But his order hinges on the Health and Human Services Department getting a federal waiver allowing the agency to refuse Medicaid reimbursements to abortion clinics.

Cash and Martin's proposal Thursday differed because it would have outright rejected the $34 million in federal Medicaid spending, rather than request a waivier for how the money can be spent.

The proposals were debated for hours Thursday, as the Senate worked to finalize its version of the state's $8.2 billion general fund budget, before they both were narrowly voted down.

The state's budget takes effect July 1.

State Sen. Bright Matthews said Thursday choosing to have her daughter, rather than abort the pregnancy, taught her empathy and respect.

"I learned to know that the people who really love you are going to have your back," she said. “What we’re doing here is going to rob people of their choices. Are we going to play God?”