Planning to vote in June primary? Deadline to register is closer than you might think

South Carolina's primary elections are not until June 12, but voters don't have that long to make sure they can cast a ballot.

Would-be voters registering for the first time, or who have moved since the last election, only have three more weeks to get on the voter rolls. Otherwise, even if you register in time for November's general election, you'll miss your chance to cast a ballot for the Republican and Democratic nominees for governor, Congress, S.C. House, and other statewide and local offices.

Here's what you need to know — and what you will have to do — to make sure your vote counts.

When must you register by?

The deadline to register is 30 days prior to the June 12 election, which means if you plan to swing by your county registration office ahead of the vote, plan to make it there by close of business on Friday, May 11.

Many county voter-registration offices will be open for Saturday hours on May 12 for last-minute sign-ups, but check with your local office to be sure.

Other options can buy you a little more time.

You can submit an application to register online at scvotes.org, or fax or email it to your county office until midnight on May 13. Mailed applications must be postmarked by May 14.

Where will you vote?

If you moved since last election day, you will want to update your address so you're voting in the right precinct and election districts.

Moving within a county means the local election office just needs to update your address. You can do that by completing the change of address form and mailing it in.

But if you moved to a new county since the last time you voted, you have to submit a new voter registration.

Why should you vote?

You don't have to vote in one of June's primaries to cast a ballot in November's general election. But many races already will be decided by November.

For example, 67 of 124 seats in the S.C. House only will have a candidate from one party — Democratic or Republican — listed on the Nov. 6 ballot. For many of those seats, the only contest will be in June's primary.

Primary races usually are more contested than general elections, with multiple candidates vying to win the nomination from the smaller pool of primary voters.

2018 is no exception.

Richland County's controversial solicitor's race, for example, will be decided in June's Democratic primary. The winner will be unopposed in November.

S.C. primaries are open to any registered voter. The only restriction is that you can't vote in the both primaries.

How early can you vote?

South Carolina doesn't allow for early voting per se, but if you can cite any one of several recognized excuses as to why you won't be able to make it to your polling place on primary day, you can vote absentee.

If you're working, out of town or otherwise unable to physically be at the voting booth on June 12, you can qualify for an absentee ballot.

As soon as voter registration is complete, local election offices will set up voting machines for in-person absentee voting, starting Monday, May 12.

Or, if you request an application from your county office by mail, they will send you one as soon as paper ballots are printed — usually 30 to 45 days prior to the election, depending on the county.

Not yet?

Want to vote, but you're not 18 yet? Don't worry, high schoolers.

As long as you will be old enough to vote on or before the Nov. 6 general election, South Carolina will let you register and vote in a June primary at 17 years of age.

But if you turn 18 on Nov. 7, the day after the election, sorry. You'll just have to wait until next time.