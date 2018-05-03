Just after midnight, SC House sends amended version of state budget to Senate

The South Carolina House early Thursday passed an amended version of the state's $8.2 billion spending plan that includes more money for corrections officers and school safety.
The state budget cleared the House just past midnight Thursday and now goes to the Senate, where the upper chamber will set the budget up for negotiations between both houses.
South Carolina's budget takes effect July 1.
Wednesday, lawmakers restarted the process of amending the state's $8.2 billion general fund budget in the House. There, House budget chairman Brian White dropped his amendment package that added $54 million for a new forensic lab for the State Law Enforcement Division and another $13 million for security upgrades at the state's prisons after push back from House Democrats last week over the SLED lab's price tag.
Instead, the Anderson Republican offered lawmakers a "slimmed down" version of his original budget amendment that included $15 million in S.C. lottery dollars to pay for school safety measures.
That set up House members — all up for re-election this year — to introduce their own proposals to the state's budget, setting off an hours-long debate over defunding abortion clinics in South Carolina.
Other House proposals included an amendment allowing state workers who retired under the S.C. Retirement System or the Police Officers Retirement System on or before Dec. 31, 2017, to come back to work and be exempt from the state's $10,000 earnings cap. It passed the House in a 100-0 vote.
The House's debate started Wednesday afternoon, stretching roughly nine hours and ending at about 12:20 a.m. Thursday.
