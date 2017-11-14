Judge won’t dismiss lawsuit challenging SC House GOP to release financial records

A S.C. judge will not dismiss a case challenging the S.C. House Republican Caucus to release financial records tied to a State House corruption probe.
The State and other media sued the caucus this year after the newspaper was denied financial records the caucus gave to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division as part of a corruption investigation headed by prosecutor David Pascoe.
The investigation has led to several indictments, including that of a former House speaker and several GOP House leaders.
Caucus attorney Jennifer Hollingsworth last month argued the Republican-controlled House Caucus was exempt from the S.C. Freedom of Information Act. She said the state Constitution allows the S.C. House and Senate the ability to make their own rules, including what meetings and records be made public.
In his order, Circuit Court Judge Thomas Cooper Jr. wrote that the S.C. House’s attempt to use a rule circumventing the caucus from the state’s public records law is a “unilateral effort” by the House to amend state law.
The state’s Freedom of Information Act can’t be amended except by legislation, Cooper wrote.
Though the judge’s order does not settle the case, Bill Rogers, executive director of the S.C. Press Association, said he was pleased with Cooper’s decision.
“I think it sends a message that the Constitution and the law really do apply to the Legislature,” he said.
Gov. Henry McMaster will propose ridding the General Assembly’s own exemption from the state’s public records law as part of an ethics package he will announce before session reconvenes in January, the governor’s office said last month.
Maayan Schechter: 803-771-8657, @MaayanSchechter
Comments