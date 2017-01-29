Group plans Sunday protest at SC airport over Trump ban

Upstate Coalition for Equality is planning a protest Sunday at the Greenville-Spartanburg airport.
The protest is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. The Facebook event is titled, “Greenville Welcomes Immigrants & Refugees.”
“No matter where you are from, we’re glad you’re our neighbor,” the event photo says.
The local protest was scheduled amid other protests nationwide, after President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday suspending all immigration from countries with terrorism concerns for 90 days.
The order hasn’t affected any passengers at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, according to an airport official. There was no word whether passengers at South Carolina’s other international airports, including Myrtle Beach and Charleston, have been affected.
“We haven’t been advised by any airline that they have had to deny boarding to any passenger,” GSP spokeswoman Rosylin Weston said Saturday.
But the issue hit home, as Clemson University graduate Nazanin Zinouri said she was detained at Dubai International Airport after arriving from Tehran, where she had been visiting family.
“After waiting in the line to get my documents checked and after 40 minutes of questions and answers, I boarded the plane to Washington, only to have two TSA officers getting in and ask me to disembark the plane!” Zinouri said on Facebook. “Yes after almost 7 years of living (in) the United States, I got deported.”
She followed up and said in a Sunday email that she would not be allowed to board a plane to return to the United States.
