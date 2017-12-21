File photo. Congestion is increasing on many roads in the Columbia area.
File photo. Congestion is increasing on many roads in the Columbia area. The State
File photo. Congestion is increasing on many roads in the Columbia area. The State

State

How many millions of people call SC home? The number is growing fast

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

December 21, 2017 11:17 AM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 05:14 PM

For the first time, South Carolina’s population has exceeded 5 million.

The U.S. Census Bureau announced Wednesday that South Carolina’s population grew from July 2016 to July 2017 by 64,547 to 5.02 million.

The population growth placed the Palmetto State among the top 10 fastest-growing states in raw numbers. Texas led that list, growing by nearly 400,000 in the past year. Idaho led the list of percentage growth, with 2.2 percent.

Earlier this year, Charleston surpassed Columbia as the most populous city in South Carolina. The population of the Midlands is expected to hit 1.3 million by 2035.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cynthia Roldán

Related stories from The State in Columbia SC

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Humpback whale, several dolphins spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach State Park

    Murrells Inlet resident Troy Montenery was walking south toward Litchfield Beach when he spotted the whale and several dolphins roughly 50 yards offshore.

Humpback whale, several dolphins spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach State Park

Humpback whale, several dolphins spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach State Park 0:32

Humpback whale, several dolphins spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach State Park
SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco 7:15

SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco
Man behind 'The Matrix' & 'Die Hard' restored this famous Beaufort County plantation 0:31

Man behind 'The Matrix' & 'Die Hard' restored this famous Beaufort County plantation

View More Video