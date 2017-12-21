How many millions of people call SC home? The number is growing fast

For the first time, South Carolina’s population has exceeded 5 million.

The U.S. Census Bureau announced Wednesday that South Carolina’s population grew from July 2016 to July 2017 by 64,547 to 5.02 million.

The population growth placed the Palmetto State among the top 10 fastest-growing states in raw numbers. Texas led that list, growing by nearly 400,000 in the past year. Idaho led the list of percentage growth, with 2.2 percent.

Earlier this year, Charleston surpassed Columbia as the most populous city in South Carolina. The population of the Midlands is expected to hit 1.3 million by 2035.

Cynthia Roldán