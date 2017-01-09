Thousands of Clemson fans in Tampa without a game ticket

Clemson fans are well-represented at Raymond James Stadium ... inside and outside.
Tigers fans packed into the Tampa, Fla., stadium, while many other Clemson supporters remained in the parking lot area to tailgate. All of the school’s 17,500 ticket allotment was sold.
The NFL home of the Buccaneers seats 65,890.
Clemson fans helped drive up the price of tickets on the secondary market, with average tickets sold costing closer to $1,000 each early last week.
As of Sunday afternoon, ticket prices on StubHub ranged from $1,599 for a ticket in the upper deck to $17,820 for a sideline seat in the lower bowl. Tickets an hour before the game Monday night were closer to $2,000 each, ESPN sports business reporter Darren Rovell tweeted.
Tuscaloosa, Ala., is 572 miles northwest of Tampa, while Clemson is 572 miles northeast.
There are thousands of Clemson fans here without tickets, hunkered down in tailgate areas to watch game on TV. Pretty amazing turnout.— Pat Forde (@YahooForde) January 10, 2017
The fact that Clemson is going to have way more fans at a national title game than Alabama for the second consecutive year is pretty insane.— Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) January 9, 2017
Last year, an hour before the title game, a fan could get a ticket for $200. Hard pressed to get one for $2,000 now.— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 10, 2017
Huge potential for fraud outside stadium at title game. Lot of fans willing to spend $2K to get in, virtually no inventory. Buyer beware.— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 9, 2017
Clemson fans at least 50% of Tampa crowd, unlike the 25% in Arizona vs Ohio St #CFBPlayoff @postandcourier pic.twitter.com/giL88GA41V— Gene Sapakoff (@Sapakoff) January 10, 2017
Seeing a lot more Clemson fans outside the stadium than Alabama fans.— Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) January 9, 2017
But Alabama fans made it inside... lots and lots of Clemson fans stuck without tickets tailgating. Probably 55-45, 60-40 Clemson. https://t.co/jTbbtSVOFn— Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) January 10, 2017
Five hours before kickoff to college FB title game, cheapest ticket on StubHub, including fees is $2,500! pic.twitter.com/vehwfDEdF1— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 9, 2017
