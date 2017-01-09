Clemson University

Thousands of Clemson fans in Tampa without a game ticket

Clemson fans are well-represented at Raymond James Stadium ... inside and outside.

Tigers fans packed into the Tampa, Fla., stadium, while many other Clemson supporters remained in the parking lot area to tailgate. All of the school’s 17,500 ticket allotment was sold.

The NFL home of the Buccaneers seats 65,890.

Clemson fans helped drive up the price of tickets on the secondary market, with average tickets sold costing closer to $1,000 each early last week.

As of Sunday afternoon, ticket prices on StubHub ranged from $1,599 for a ticket in the upper deck to $17,820 for a sideline seat in the lower bowl. Tickets an hour before the game Monday night were closer to $2,000 each, ESPN sports business reporter Darren Rovell tweeted.

Tuscaloosa, Ala., is 572 miles northwest of Tampa, while Clemson is 572 miles northeast.

