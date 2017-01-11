Clemson University

January 11, 2017 3:41 PM

Clemson stars confirm they’re leaving for the NFL

From staff reports

Three more of the Clemson football team’s leaders on offense officially announced their intention to leave school early and turn pro.

Wide receivers Mike Williams and Artavis Scott, as well as running back Wayne Gallman, all released statements on Twitter confirming their decisions to enter the NFL Draft. Quarterback Deshaun Watson discussed his decision to turn pro after the Tigers’ win Monday night over Alabama.

All four are underclassmen. Their early departures have been expected since coach Dabo Swinney announced in early November that they would be honors as part of Clemson’s Senior Day recognition.

This year’s NFL Draft is April 27-29.

Believe it! Clemson is No. 1

Tiger Town is now home to another football national championship after Clemson's thrilling 35-31 victory over Alabama. (Narrated by Phil Kornblut. Photos and video by Gerry Melendez, Tim Dominick and Ben Breiner)

The State

Related content

Clemson University

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Ben Boulware on what it means to end Clemson career with national title

View more video

Sports Videos