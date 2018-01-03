Clemson alum Deshaun Watson gets prestigious honor for something other than football

More Videos 2:27 Emotional Christian Wilkins recaps Clemson’s loss to Alabama Pause 14:35 After Sugar Bowl loss, Dabo Swinney and Kelly Bryant react and reflect 4:50 Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell talks loss to Alabama 0:49 Commute nightmare: Snow, ice bring I-95 traffic to a standstill Wednesday evening 1:07 Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale? 1:25 What USC said about Bryan McClendon, offense in bowl game 1:45 ‘No fight. No resolve.’: Frank Martin breaks down loss to Missouri 0:21 Building fire on Percival Road 2:43 Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 0:50 South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate Outback Bowl win Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson donates paycheck to Hurricane Harvey victims Houston Texan, former Clemson football quarterback Deshaun Watson donated his paycheck to stadium workers who were affected by Hurricane Harvey. Houston Texan, former Clemson football quarterback Deshaun Watson donated his paycheck to stadium workers who were affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Houston Texan, former Clemson football quarterback Deshaun Watson donated his paycheck to stadium workers who were affected by Hurricane Harvey.