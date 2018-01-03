More Videos

Emotional Christian Wilkins recaps Clemson's loss to Alabama 2:27

Emotional Christian Wilkins recaps Clemson’s loss to Alabama

After Sugar Bowl loss, Dabo Swinney and Kelly Bryant react and reflect 14:35

After Sugar Bowl loss, Dabo Swinney and Kelly Bryant react and reflect

Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell talks loss to Alabama 4:50

Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell talks loss to Alabama

Commute nightmare: Snow, ice bring I-95 traffic to a standstill Wednesday evening 0:49

Commute nightmare: Snow, ice bring I-95 traffic to a standstill Wednesday evening

Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale? 1:07

Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale?

What USC said about Bryan McClendon, offense in bowl game 1:25

What USC said about Bryan McClendon, offense in bowl game

‘No fight. No resolve.’: Frank Martin breaks down loss to Missouri 1:45

‘No fight. No resolve.’: Frank Martin breaks down loss to Missouri

Building fire on Percival Road 0:21

Building fire on Percival Road

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate Outback Bowl win 0:50

South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate Outback Bowl win

  • Former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson donates paycheck to Hurricane Harvey victims

    Houston Texan, former Clemson football quarterback Deshaun Watson donated his paycheck to stadium workers who were affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Houston Texan, former Clemson football quarterback Deshaun Watson donated his paycheck to stadium workers who were affected by Hurricane Harvey.
Houston Texan, former Clemson football quarterback Deshaun Watson donated his paycheck to stadium workers who were affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Clemson University

Clemson alum Deshaun Watson gets prestigious honor for something other than football

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

January 03, 2018 10:55 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

Before he was injured, Deshaun Watson looked like a lock to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award after a stellar start to his NFL career with the houston Texans.

But after the former Clemson quarterback tore his ACL, he might have to settle for also receiving votes for the postseason honor.

Should Watson come up short, he can soothe his feelings by knowing he was named to another prestigious list.

Watson was named one of the 10 “best-mannered people,” according to the National League of Junior Cotillions.

Watson ranked third on the list for his Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. In addition to donating his first NFL paycheck to stadium employees affected by the storm, he also paid to furnish 176 homes being rebuilt because of the damage.

“For what you all do for us every day and never complain, I really appreciate you all, so I wanted to give my first game check to y’all to help y’all out in some type of way,” Watson told the women. “Here you guys go.”

“Thank you guys, hopefully that helps. That should get you back on your feet,” Watson says as he embraces each of them. “Anything else y’all need, I’m always here to help. Thank you.”

Watson is no stranger to adversity himself. As a child in Gainesville, Ga., he played sports around his neighborhood with gangsters and drug dealers. He lived with his mother in a home built by Habitat for Humanity.

Throughout Watson’s record-breaking career at Clemson, he found time to give back through Habitat for Humanity.

Topping the 2017 Junior Cotillions list is pro golfer Rickie Fowler. Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Aly Raisman was second.

10 Best Mannered People of 2017

1. Rickie Fowler, pro golfer

2. Aly Raisman, Olympic gymnast

3. Deshaun Watson, NFL player

4. Joanna Gaines, HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” host

5. Sadie Robertson, A&E’s “Duck Dynasty” star

6. David Beckham, soccer player

7. Selena Gomez, pop singer

8. Thomas Rhett, country musician

9. Matt Kuchar, golfer

10. Meghan Markle, actress/soon-to-be British royal family member

SOURCE: National League of Junior Cotillions

