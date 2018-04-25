Why Dabo Swinney believes the summer is key to Clemson's success

Clemson is months away from playing its season-opening game against Furman, but what happens over the next several weeks will play a big role in the Tigers’ potential success in 2018, according to Dabo Swinney.
Clemson will have player-led workouts, as well as workouts with the strength staff, this summer. Coaches are unable to attend the training sessions.
“To me, this is the time of year where your team makes the biggest strides or loses the most ground. I think that’s just a part of the journey for every team, the chemistry, the leadership, the discipline, the commitment,” Swinney said. “Those are all the things that I think the summer brings about, good or bad. I love this team, the leadership. It’s the most veteran team that I’ve had since I’ve been the head coach. So I’m excited about that, and I think they’ll do a great job leading us through the summer.”
Clemson starts Summer I session on May 16, and the first Summer I workouts will be held May 21.
The Tigers return 15 starters from 2017 and have 20 scholarship seniors.
That should give Clemson an advantage as it goes through summer workouts.
Clemson has plenty of veterans on both sides of the ball with quarterback Kelly Bryant, receiver Hunter Renfrow and others returning on offense, plus the entire defensive line, including Christian Wilkins and Clelin Ferrell.
“Biggest thing for summer expectations is having the same intensity when coaches aren't there,” co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. “Best teams are led from within, and it’s an opportunity for players to develop accountability and leadership. Setting the expectations and plan on how we want to execute practices later on.”
Clemson also has freshmen that can greatly improve during the summer workouts, including the nine early enrollees.
“There’s several guys that have been exposed a little bit out here this spring, that if they’re who I think they are, they’ll be much better for fall camp. It’s just part of the process,” Swinney said.
He is eager to see which players transform their bodies and show that they are ready to contribute in 2018.
“It’s so much fun for me, every year, the guys who put the work in. … Truly, guys from the end of spring until you get them into camp, and you go, ‘Dang, who’s this guy? Man has he improved,’” Swinney said. “So it’s great to see the guys that put the work in, because that’s usually what happens. So all those young guys, I don’t have any doubt will make big leaps. Some of them, it’s going to be more mental. Some of them, it’s going to be physical. We’ve got a few of them that really need to make some strides physically, but they’ve all got to get better mentally.”
