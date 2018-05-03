Dabo: Former Clemson WR Deon Cain found a 'great fit' with Indianapolis Colts

Former Clemson wide receiver Deon Cain did not have the draft experience he was hoping to.
The Florida native, who led the Tigers in receiving yards and touchdowns in 2017, slipped until the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft.
Cain, who some thought would be drafted as early as the second or third round last Friday, instead was picked by the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 185 overall pick on Saturday.
“I think he was hoping to go higher, but he went where he went,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said at a Prowl and Growl event in Greenville. “Grady Jarrett was hoping to go higher too. He went in the fifth round. But he’s done alright. I think at the end of the day, if you really step back, to have your name called on draft day is unbelievable. There’s a lot that goes into it. I think Deon’s going to be a great pro.”
Cain was one of the best deep threats in college football during his time at Clemson. He averaged more than 17 yards per catch as a freshman and more than 19 yards per catch as a sophomore before that number dipped to 12.7 this past season.
Still, Cain accumulated 124 receptions for 1,965 yards and 20 touchdowns during his three-year college career.
The former high school quarterback is in a good situation in Indianapolis, according to Swinney.
“He’s just now, in my opinion, got a foundation to really become a great receiver. He wasn’t a receiver. He’s played two-and-a-half years of receiver. He’s learned a lot. He’s developed a lot, technically and fundamentally,” Swinney said. “He’s still got a ways to go, but he’s got a good foundation to really grow on and build upon. I think he’s going to be an excellent pro. I think it’s going to be a great fit for him. He’s going to be fast on that turf. So I’m excited. He’s just ready to get to work and go make the best of his opportunity.”
Cain was one of four Clemson underclassmen to leave early for the NFL draft, joining fellow receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, safety Van Smith and guard Taylor Hearn.
McCloud was also selected in the sixth round, landing with the Bills, while Smith and Hearn went undrafted.
Swinney was not surprised that the underclassmen, including Cain, did not go as high as they were hoping to.
“He was fully aware that he could go anywhere from probably the third round to a free agent. That’s things that we talked about. I think he was at peace with that prior to when he first told me what his decision was, because I wanted to make sure that he understood there’s no guarantees,” Swinney said. “So absolutely there’s no doubt he would have liked to have gone higher, but the fact that he was drafted as a junior, a guy that’s played two-and-a-half years of receiver, and especially to a place like Indy with a great quarterback and a great facility to play in, I think he’ll be fine.”
