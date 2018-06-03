Vanderbilt bounces Clemson from NCAAs for second straight year

Clemson players and head coach Monte Lee spoke before the start of the NCAA Tournament about how this Tigers team was ready to forget past history and advance out of its own regional for the first time in three years.
Instead, the Tigers were on the wrong side of history being made as their season came to an end with a regional loss at Doug Kingsmore Stadium for the third consecutive year.
Vanderbilt tied an NCAA Tournament record with nine home runs and Commodores shortstop Connor Kaiser tied a tournament record with 10 RBIs as Vanderbilt destroyed Clemson 17-6 Sunday night. Kaiser also homered three times. He entered Sunday with three home runs on the season.
Vandy’s Stephen Scott hit a solo home run over the Cajun Café beyond the wall in right field in the first inning, and the onslaught was on.
Kaiser’s first homer of the game was a three-run shot, which came in the third inning. Philip Clarke then followed with a solo homer to push Vandy’s lead to 5-0.
Clarke hit his second homer, a solo shot, in the fifth to give the Commodores a 6-2 lead.
Vanderbilt then blew the game open in the sixth, scoring five runs with four of them coming on a grand slam by Kaiser.
Scott hit his second homer of the game in the seventh inning before Kaiser’s third homer, a two-run shot, pushed the lead to 14-6.
Julian Infante and Harrison Ray hit back-to-back homers to lead off the eighth as part of a three-run frame. Vanderbilt went on to add a couple of runs in the ninth to finish off the scoring.
Clemson was short on pitching after defeating St. John’s 9-8 earlier Sunday afternoon and it showed.
Spencer Strider got the start for the Tigers and allowed five runs in 2 1/3 innings. Owen Griffith allowed two runs in 2 2/3, Alex Schnell allowed two runs without recording an out, Travis Marr allowed three runs in 1 1/3 innings, Ryne Huggins allowed four runs in 2/3 of an inning and Sam Weatherly allowed three runs in 1 2/3 innings. Closer Ryley Gilliam finally came in and recorded the final out in the ninth.
Chris Williams led Clemson at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs. Kyle Wilkie was 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs and Grayson Byrd added a pair of hits.
