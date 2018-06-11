Former Clemson QB Hunter Johnson finds new football home

Former Clemson quarterback and five-star recruit Hunter Johnson is transferring to Northwestern, the school confirmed Monday afternoon.
Johnson announced in May that he was transferring from Clemson, leaving Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence to battle for the starting job.
The Indiana native will have to sit out the 2018 season and will be eligible to play beginning in 2019.
“I want to thank Coach Swinney and the Clemson family for giving me the opportunity to be a part of something special,” Johnson said when he announced that he was transferring. “I’ve met some amazing people who I will forever call family. I am a better man and a better football player because of my time spent at Clemson. Go Tigers!”
Johnson played in seven games last season as a true freshman, completing 21 of 27 passes for 234 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
“While it is always disappointing to lose a great person and a great player, I am so thankful to have had the opportunity to work with Hunter and watch him grow and develop over the last year and a half,” Swinney said when Johnson announced that he was transferring. “Hunter is one of the best young men I have ever coached and has a very bright future ahead of him."
Johnson was ranked as a five-star prospect, the No. 2 pro-style quarterback and the No. 30 overall player in the country by the 247Sports Composite rankings when he signed with the Tigers for the class of 2017 out of Brownsburg High in Brownsburg, Ind.
