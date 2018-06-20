What Dabo Swinney said about departures of Josh Belk, Hunter Johnson

Clemson has had eight players transfer this offseason, but none of the departures have been particularly surprising.
The Tigers lost three quarterbacks in Hunter Johnson, Zerrick Cooper and Tucker Israel, three defensive linemen in Josh Belk, Sterling Johnson and Jabril Robinson, tight end Shadell Bell and running back C.J. Fuller.
With the exception of Belk, who said that he transferred to South Carolina to be closer to home, all of the moves were related to players seeking more playing time.
Tigers coach Dabo Swinney spoke recently about his latest two transfers – Johnson and Belk.
Swinney said he talked with Johnson throughout the process before Johnson ultimately announced that he was transferring to Northwestern. He also spoke with Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald.
“I’m really glad it worked out that way. He told me early on that that was probably what he was going to do,” Swinney said. “I reached out to Fitz. I’ve got a lot of respect for him. He’s a friend. It was a tough decision for Hunter.”
Swinney was not shocked by Johnson’s decision to transfer, but the timing did catch him a little off guard.
“I really felt like if anything happened it would probably be after the season, but that’s just what he felt like was best for him and what he needed to do,” Swinney said. “But he’s an unbelievable talent and player.”
Johnson was rated as a five-star recruit coming out of high school and was impressive in limited action last year.
He completed 21 of 27 passes for 234 yards with two touchdowns and one interceptions as a true freshman.
Swinney expects the Indiana native to go on to have an exceptional career. He added that he has no hard feelings towards Johnson.
“He’s going to be a pro. He’ll be a kid that’s going to play this game a long time,” Swinney said. “Just a guy that I’ll be connected to forever. We’ll be friends forever. He’s truly one of the best players and one of the best young people that I’ve ever been around. We’re going to miss him, but wish him well. I know he’s in a good place that I think he can achieve his objectives and goals. We’ll pull for him all the way through and can’t wait to watch him be successful.”
Swinney did not have as much to say about Belk, who announced last week that he was leaving Clemson and heading to South Carolina for the remainder of his career.
“No comments new other than what I said: Great kid. Good family. Situations and circumstances changed for him,” Swinney said “That’s what he felt like he needed to do and wish him well.”
Comments