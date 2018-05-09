Clemson, USC in same NCAA regional? It could happen, latest projection says

South Carolina and Clemson have not met in the postseason since 2012. That could change this year.
Baseball America released its latest NCAA Tournament projections on Wednesday and has Clemson as a No. 4 national seed. Joining the Tigers in the Clemson Regional are No. 2 seed South Carolina, No. 3 seed UNC Greensboro and No. 4 seed Canisius.
Clemson’s stock is on the rise after earning a series win against Florida State this past weekend. The Tigers are currently 36-12 and have an RPI of No. 7.
Clemson is in good position to earn a national seed and potentially host a Super Regional with regular season series against Austin Peay and Pittsburgh remaining.
South Carolina’s stock is also on the rise as the Gamecocks are one of the hottest teams in college baseball.
USC has won three consecutive SEC series against LSU, Vanderbilt and Ole Miss, teams that were ranked at the time of the games.
South Carolina’s RPI has climbed to No. 40, and USC is in a good position to earn a No. 2 seed after spending the first part of the season on the outside looking in as far as the NCAA Tournament.
If South Carolina does not end up in the Clemson regional, other potential destinations include North Carolina, East Carolina, N.C. State and Florida State. Baseball America also has those non-SEC teams slated to host a regional.
