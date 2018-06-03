South Carolina baseball's NCAA regional championship game postponed until Monday

South Carolina baseball's chance at an NCAA tournament regional championship will be delayed until Monday, as the Gamecocks' Sunday contest was postponed by poor weather in Greenville, North Carolina.
UNC-Wilmington upset top-seeded ECU, 9-7, in the only game played Sunday in Greenville, advancing to face South Carolina on Monday. The Seahawks and Pirates game ended shortly after 10:40 p.m.
Should UNCW defeat South Carolina in the 1 p.m. Monday game, the teams would face off again in the afternoon at 5 p.m. The Gamecocks need to win once to clinch the regional.
TV details for Monday were not set as of late Sunday. All games are been being streamed via the WatchESPN app.
Host ECU and UNC-Wilmington started their elimination game at 2 p.m. Sunday but were delayed at roughly 3:20 p.m. by lightning in the area. The tarp was brought onto the field around 3:40 p.m. as rain and lightning pounded Clark-LeClair Stadium.
At 7:30 p.m., the NCAA announced the ECU-UNCW game would resume at 8:30 p.m. At 10:20 p.m., the NCAA pushed the Gamecocks' game to 1 p.m. Monday. The contest was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday.
The NCAA's manual states that "as a general guideline, no game should start later than 11 p.m. local time," and with the five-hour delay in the opening game, it was impossible for the Gamecocks to start at that time — at 10:05 p.m., the Seahawks and host Pirates were in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The overall winner of the regional will advance to a Super Regional next weekend at Arkansas, which won its regional Sunday night with a victory over Dallas Baptist.
