South Carolina's NCAA Tournament regional final to be delayed by weather

That South Carolina would again face a delay Sunday at the NCAA baseball tournament's Greenville N.C. Regional was almost a certainty.
It was all but assured well before the Gamecocks' first pitch.
Lightning interrupted the the noon elimination game to decide USC's opponen, which had already been moved back two hours because weather forced the Gamecocks and host ECU to play until past midnight on Saturday. The stoppage came at 3:22 p.m., and factoring in a mandated 55 minutes between games and rain that came around 4:20 p.m., that all but ensured South Carolina's start time would be pushed back.
The tarp was rolled out at 3:42 p.m. Incoming severe thunderstorms were announced just before 5 p.m.
The lightning came in the top of the fourth of UNCW-East Carolina.
There had been a window for four hours between first pitch and South Carolina's 6 p.m. scheduled start, a gap unlikely to be enough, given most nine-inning games at the regional were pushing four hours.
USC's Saturday game started four hours late because of extra innings in the day's opening game and a pair of weather delays.
