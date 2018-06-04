South Carolina softball signee named the state's best player for 2018

North Augusta High senior and South Carolina signee Karly Heath was named SC Gatorade Softball Player of the Year on Monday.
Heath, a pitcher/shortstop, went 21-2 with a 0.16 ERA for the Yellow Jackets this season. She struck out 278 and walked just 17 in 133 2/3 innings pitched.
At the plate, Heath hit .541 with 12 homers and 30 RBIs for North Augusta, which advanced to the Class 4A semifinals.
It is the fifth straight year a Gamecocks signee or commitment has won the state player of the year award, joining Cayla Drotar (2014-16) and Bailey Betenbaugh (2017). Betenbaugh won it as a sophomore and has one more year of high school left.
The Gamecocks are coming off a 49-17 season and the program’s second trip to the Super Regionals. Heath is one of four players who signed with USC in the fall signing period.
