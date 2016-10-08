Ray Tanner, family ‘safe and OK’ after fallen tree scare

1:41 Kentucky QB goes from sub to star Pause

11:47 Bret Bielema speaks at 2016 SEC Media Days

11:00 Georgia's Kirby Smart talks Will Muschamp, upcoming football season

0:53 Ralph Webb: Vanderbilt 'definitely' going to get win vs. USC

1:08 Hurricane Matthew brings down branches and flooding around Mount Pleasant

0:34 Gamecock AD Ray Tanner's house severely damaged by Hurricane Matthew

0:33 The causeway to Garden City floods

0:35 A look inside Spirit Communications Park on Saturday afternoon

0:31 Garden City begins to flood

0:50 Scenes around Lexington as Hurricane Matthew comes through