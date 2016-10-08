Ray Tanner, family ‘safe and OK’ after fallen tree scare

Ray Tanner and his family are fine after their home in the Heathwood community took a hit from a tree during Hurricane Matthew’s impact on the Columbia area Saturday.
“They are safe and OK,” Executive Associate Athletics Director Charles Bloom said of Tanner, wife Karen and their three children Gracie, Maggie and Luke.
A large tree from a neighbor’s yard fell across the street and landed on power lines and the back portion of the Tanner home. Several other homes in the neighborhood also were damaged by fallen trees.
Tanner, who has been USC’s athletics director since 2012, has had a busy week already before Saturday’s home damage. After days of deliberations, the South Carolina vs. Georgia football game was moved to 2:30 p.m. Sunday due to the projected impact of Hurricane Matthew on the state Saturday.
