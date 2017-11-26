Texas A&M fires Kevin Sumlin

South Carolina’s permanent cross-division rival will have a new man in charge.
Texas A&M football officially fired coach Kevin Sumlin on Saturday. The Aggies went 51-26 in his six seasons.
Texas A&M has fired coach Kevin Sumlin. He was 51-26 in six seasons there.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 26, 2017
Special Teams Coordinator Jeff Banks will become #TAMU's interim head coach.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 26, 2017
Saturday was a busy day for SEC coaching movement as hires at Florida and Tennessee were expected to be cemented shortly.
There were reports circulating early in the day Sumlin was a prime candidate for the Arizona State job Todd Graham just lost, but Sports Illustrated’s Bruce Feldman shot that down for the moment.
Am told the speculation about Kevin Sumlin to #ASU being a done deal is completely false. Source has told me there has been no contact between ASU & Sumlin or anyone who represents him.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 26, 2017
Sumlin went 20-6 in his first two seasons in College Station with Johnny Manziel running a high-powered offense. He received a six-year, $30-million contract, but has lost five games every season since.
In four tries, the Gamecocks have yet to top the Aggies, though USC only lost by seven this year and had a double-digit lead in the second half.
