Texas A&M Aggies head coach Kevin Sumlin
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Kevin Sumlin Stephen Lew USA TODAY Sports
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Kevin Sumlin Stephen Lew USA TODAY Sports

Around The SEC

Texas A&M fires Kevin Sumlin

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 26, 2017 03:56 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

South Carolina’s permanent cross-division rival will have a new man in charge.

Texas A&M football officially fired coach Kevin Sumlin on Saturday. The Aggies went 51-26 in his six seasons.

Saturday was a busy day for SEC coaching movement as hires at Florida and Tennessee were expected to be cemented shortly.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

There were reports circulating early in the day Sumlin was a prime candidate for the Arizona State job Todd Graham just lost, but Sports Illustrated’s Bruce Feldman shot that down for the moment.

Sumlin went 20-6 in his first two seasons in College Station with Johnny Manziel running a high-powered offense. He received a six-year, $30-million contract, but has lost five games every season since.

In four tries, the Gamecocks have yet to top the Aggies, though USC only lost by seven this year and had a double-digit lead in the second half.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire

    Kentucky safety Mike Edwards talks about South Carolina not shaking hands before the game, fourth down stops and more after UK's win.

UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire

UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire 1:32

UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire
Mark Stoops: UK had to get Drew Barker some snaps 0:36

Mark Stoops: UK had to get Drew Barker some snaps
Vanderbilt's Ralph Webb 1:00

Vanderbilt's Ralph Webb

View More Video