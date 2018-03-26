South Carolina has lost five straight games — 'and that's not fun for anybody'

Monday marked the one-year anniversary of South Carolina’s last SEC series victory.
On March 26, 2017, the Gamecocks scored two runs in the seventh inning to land a 4-2 win over Alabama at Founders Park. USC, led by coach Chad Holbrook, was ranked fourth in the country, appearing well on its way to an NCAA regional for the 32nd time in program history.
A full twelve months later and not much has gone to plan. The 2017 Gamecocks didn’t make the NCAA tournament and Holbrook was replaced by Mark Kingston, a riser in the coaching business coming off 40-plus wins at South Florida.
The 2018 Gamecocks were blanked by Georgia, 3-0, on Sunday, completing the Bulldogs’ first three-game sweep of Carolina in 10 years. The Gamecocks have lost 10 consecutive SEC series. At 13-11 overall, USC is off to its worst 24-game start since 1990. The 1-5 start to SEC play is the program’s worst since 2012.
Kingston, speaking on 107.5 The Game Monday afternoon, expressed his team’s frustration.
“They are enjoying playing, but they’re not enjoying not winning,” Kingston told Jay Philips and Tommy Moody. “We try very hard to make sure we create an environment where the guys want to get to the ballpark, where we’re giving them motivational messages all the time so that they don’t lose that love of the game.
“I absolutely think that they’re enjoying playing, but the fact that we’re not having success right now, I think that’s not fun for anybody.”
The Gamecocks host Davidson (15-8) at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Wildcats are reigning super regional participants. They’re the third USC opponent to date that made last season’s Big Dance. USC lost two of three to both Clemson (March 2-4) and Florida (March 16-18).
Georgia, however, hasn’t been in the NCAA tournament since 2011. The Bulldogs (18-6, 5-1) outscored Carolina, 21-8. Kingston’s club was out-hit, 28-21. It left 25 runners on base.
“They beat us in most categories,” Kingston said. “They play really well in their own ballpark. They’re now 13-1 in their own ballpark. They played better baseball than us all weekend. No question about it.”
Ace Adam Hill (shoulder tendonitis) didn’t throw in Friday’s 7-5 loss. Freshman John Gilreath filled in, allowing three runs on six hits in four innings.
Injury report
The Gamecocks are hopeful to have Hill, who still ranks near the top of the SEC in strikeouts and opposing batting average, back for Thursday’s game one against Tennessee (16-9, 4-2).
Hill’s status is “day-to-day,” said Kingston.
Center fielder T.J. Hopkins (hand) didn’t play in Athens. Shortstop Madison Stokes (hamstring) was injured Saturday and didn’t appear Sunday.
Kingston labeled both starters as “day to day” in their recovery. Hopkins was scheduled for an MRI on Monday.
Up next
Freshman right-hander Logan Chapman (1-0, 3.60 ERA) will start Tuesday as the Gamecocks try to break a five-game losing streak.
USC is 48-21-1 all-time against Davidson. The Wildcats are 1-1 this season against Power 5 opponents, splitting games with Wake Forest and Virginia. The Gamecocks are 4-2 this season against mid-week competition.
The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus. It can be heard on 107.5 in the Columbia area.
