South Carolina second baseman Jacon Olson rounds third base against the Citadel during Tuesday night's game at Founders Park March 7, 2017 in Columbia, S.C. 3/7/17
South Carolina second baseman Jacon Olson rounds third base against the Citadel during Tuesday night's game at Founders Park March 7, 2017 in Columbia, S.C. 3/7/17 Sean Rayford Special to The State
South Carolina second baseman Jacon Olson rounds third base against the Citadel during Tuesday night's game at Founders Park March 7, 2017 in Columbia, S.C. 3/7/17 Sean Rayford Special to The State

USC Gamecocks Baseball

Another NCAA tournament projection has added South Carolina baseball to the field

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@thestate.com

May 02, 2018 12:57 PM

Another major national media outlet thinks South Carolina baseball is trending towards the NCAA tournament.

A day after D1Baseball.com included USC in its 64-team projection for the first time, Baseball America followed suit Wednesday, predicting the Gamecocks will be a No. 3 seed in a regional hosted by North Carolina State. The other teams in the hypothetical region are East Carolina and Campbell.

A recent sweep of LSU and road series win over Vanderbilt have resurrected South Carolina's postseason hopes from a few short weeks ago, when reaching the SEC tournament seemed challenging enough for coach Mark Kingston's squad.

Those recent results have led to a big leap in RPI for USC. At their lowest point, the Gamecocks were 141st in the nation in the crucial index. Now, they are 48th.

And they'll have a big opportunity to take that number even higher this weekend when they host Ole Miss for a three-game set. The Rebels are ranked as high as No. 4 in one poll, with an RPI of 7.

South Carolina's tournament résumé

Record: 26-18, 11-10 SEC

Rankings: Unranked by D1Baseball.com, NCBWA, Baseball America, USA Today coaches poll, 48th in RPI

Conference standings: Tied for fifth in SEC, third in East division

Best wins: Sweep of then-No. 19 LSU, road series win over then-No. 17 Vanderbilt, sweep of Tennessee (RPI of 65)

Worst losses: Swept by unranked Georgia on road, midweek losses to Furman, The Citadel, Presbyterian (all outside top 100 in RPI)

Key games left: Home series vs. No. 4/7 Ole Miss, road series vs. No. 21/18 Texas A&M

  Comments  