South Carolina baseball's Justin Row reacts after being hit by a pitch in the fifth inning Sunday against Ole Miss at Founders Park.
South Carolina baseball's Justin Row reacts after being hit by a pitch in the fifth inning Sunday against Ole Miss at Founders Park.
South Carolina baseball's Justin Row reacts after being hit by a pitch in the fifth inning Sunday against Ole Miss at Founders Park.

USC Gamecocks Baseball

Watch Justin Row's deep shot to put USC ahead in Sunday's Super Regional game

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

June 10, 2018 04:37 PM

South Carolina senior infielder Justin Row didn't hear his name called across the three days of the MLB Draft earlier this week.

He made a good case to any potential employer early in Sunday's NCAA Tournament Super Regional game against Arkansas.

Just after a slew of errors, including one from Row, allowed the No. 5 seed Razorbacks to tie it 1-1 in the top of the third inning, Row answered in the bottom. He sent a the second pitch he saw deep into the left field stands to return USC to a one-run lead.

USC went on to win 8-5 and force a Game 3 on Monday

It was Row's seventh home run of the season. He led USC with a .343 average heading into play Sunday. He went 5-for-11 with a pair or RBIs, a run, two walks and a couple hit-by-pitches in the Greenville, N.C. Regional.

  Comments  