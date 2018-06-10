One win from Omaha: Gamecocks even Super Regional with win against Arkansas

After South Carolina baseball's opening loss to Arkansas in its NCAA Super Regional on Saturday, coach Mark Kingston said he was "100 percent" sure his players would bounce back in Game 2.
They proved him right Sunday, seizing the lead early and never trailing as the Gamecocks won, 8-5, forcing a decisive third game with the Razorbacks on Monday with a trip to the College World Series on the line.
USC (37-25) was powered for the most part Sunday by home runs, as three long balls accounted for six of the team's RBIs. Most importantly, junior shortstop LT Tolbert's grand slam blast in the bottom of the fifth inning blew the game open from 2-1 to 6-1.
Right after Tolbert's long ball, his eighth of the season and second in the series, senior catcher Hunter Taylor went back-to-back with a solo homer to left. Both of the home runs came just after Arkansas (43-19) pulled starting pitcher Kacey Murphy, who had twice defeated USC earlier this season but labored through 4 1/3 innings Sunday.
Carolina tagged Murphy within its first few at-bats, as sophomore right fielder Carlos Cortes and senior designated hitter Madison Stokes connected on back-to-back singles to put runners on the corners. Row then drove Cortes in with a flared line drive into left field.
Meanwhile, Arkansas puts runners on third in each of first two innings against USC sophomore starter Cody Morris, but stranded them both times. In the third, the Razorbacks broke through, though, as freshman third baseman Casey Martin dropped a bunt with two outs against a drawn-back infield, singling and then advancing on a throwing error by senior third baseman Jonah Bride.
Freshman outfielder Heston Kjerstad followed with a hard ground ball to second, which Row fielded but then threw away, allowing Martin to score. As Kjerstad raced to second, Taylor skipped the throw into center field, allowing him to move to third.
In the bottom half of the frame, however, Row made up for his error with a no-doubt blast to left field to make it 2-1.
Morris left the game after five innings without giving up an earned run, but the Razorbacks steadily narrowed the lead, scoring in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings with home runs of its own from redshirt senior second baseman Carson Shaddy and Kjerstad, as well a sacrifice fly in a frame aided by another throwing error by Row.
South Carolina gave itself a little extra breathing room in the sixth, however, as Stokes walked, Bride singled and Row walked to load the bases. With Tolbert back at the plate, a wild pitch allowed Stokes to score.
Sophomore Sawyer Bridges closed out the win for the Gamecocks, throwing 3 1/3 innings to collect the save.
NEXT
Who: South Carolina (37-25) vs. Arkansas (43-19), Game 3
When: 7 p.m. Monday, June 11
Where: Baum Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas
Watch: ESPN2
Listen: 107.5 FM in Columbia, South Carolina
Probable pitchers: South Carolina — Fr. RHP Carmen Mlodzinski (3-5, 4.84 ERA); Arkansas — Jr. RHP Isaiah Campbell (4-6, 4.17 ERA)
