South Carolina defensive back moving to offense

South Carolina’s wide receiver group will welcome back a familiar face Saturday against Texas A&M.
Redshirt freshman Javon Charleston, a walk-on from Gurnee, Ill., tweeted that’s moving back to receiver after a few months at defensive back.
South Carolina’s online roster reflected the change Thursday. He will wear No. 88 again after wearing 12 as a DB.
Charleston, 6-foot, 190 pounds, caught four passes for 54 yards in the spring game but was moved the DB shortly after preseason practice began. He was “progressing pretty well” at wide receiver but was more needed in the defensive backfield, coach Will Muschamp said in August.
South Carolina receivers Deebo Samuel and Randrecous Davis have missed time with hamstring injuries. Bryan Edwards also tweaked a hamstring late in the game against Kentucky, but he practiced Tuesday and is expected to be able to play against the Aggies.
Muschamp has been optimistic that Samuel could return this weekend, but Davis will be out for a second straight game.
In other roster news Thursday, safety Toure Boyd has left the team and will transfer. Also, freshman running back Rico Dowdle will wear No. 23, instead of 21, according to USC’s online roster.
Back at WR for #9 TAMU— Javon Charleston ™ (@JayCharleston) September 29, 2016
.... 847 stay tuned
USC WR stats for 2016
South Carolina’s leading pass-catcher this season is tight end Hayden Hurst. How those at the wide receiver spot are faring so far in 2016.
Rec
Yds
TDs
Bryan Edwards
17
223
0
Deebo Samuel
4
66
0
Randrecous Davis
3
45
0
Terry Googer
2
21
0
Chavis Dawkins
1
13
0
