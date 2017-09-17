Kentucky captains say USC handshake snub ‘just fired us up even more’

A handshake had a hand in Kentucky’s victory on Saturday night at South Carolina.
More accurately: The lack of a handshake.
When Kentucky’s four captains, Nick Haynes, Mike Edwards, Stephen Johnson and Courtney Love, met with the Gamecocks captains (Hayden Hurst, Deebo Samuel, D.J. Wonnum and D.J. Smith) at midfield for the coin toss, the official told the players to shake hands.
It’s the norm at every coin toss.
But not this particular coin toss.
“They don’t shake our hands to start,” Coach Mark Stoops said after the Cats’ 23-13 victory at Brice-Williams Stadium. “I’ve never seen that, the captains don’t shake our hands. They wanted to go at it, but we were ready, too.”
Edwards said it simply “added fuel to the fire.”
It specifically got normally reserved Love going before the starting whistle.
“I was really jacked up,” Love said. “I got into the tight end’s face and told him we’re going to be here all night. They didn’t want to shake hands. I didn’t mind that.”
It provided even more motivation for Johnson, who made sure he told his teammates about the slight.
“That just fired us up even more,” the quarterback said. “Gave us even more motivation, which was pretty stupid on their part, but they just didn’t want to shake our hands.”
At first it looked like a move that was paying off for the Gamecocks, who won the coin toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff.
On the first play of their series, South Carolina needed just one 68-yard pass to Deebo Samuel to get on the board first 6-0.
But Kentucky bounced back and battled, which was exactly what Stoops wanted to see from his players.
“We’re not going to take any steps back,” the head coach said. “We play good competition every week. I just told this team ‘We’re going to keep our edge and our attitude, but you’ve gotta be humble and hungry.’ Just keep on staying focused and getting better and working. This team will do that.”
Comments