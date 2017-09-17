Kentucky captains say USC handshake snub ‘just fired us up even more’

More Videos 1:59 What's next? Muschamp, Bentley react to Deebo injury Pause 1:54 'Extremely disappointed': Muschamp reacts after loss to Kentucky 0:40 Deebo Samuel and the Gamecock Walk 1:18 The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank 7:15 Dabo Swinney recaps dominant win over Louisville 0:43 Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Kentucky 2:46 Christian Wilkins talks dominant defensive performance vs. Louisville 0:28 Lexington 911 calls DNR about missing boater report 3:28 Clemson LB Dorian O'Daniel talks Lamar Jackson, Louisville 1:28 How has Killian Road changed since 1994? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire Kentucky safety Mike Edwards talks about South Carolina not shaking hands before the game, fourth down stops and more after UK's win. Kentucky safety Mike Edwards talks about South Carolina not shaking hands before the game, fourth down stops and more after UK's win. John Clay McClatchy

