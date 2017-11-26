Former Gamecock star makes old NFL team look bad for letting him go

Revenge is a dish best served cold, and it was cold enough in Philadelphia on Sunday for this former South Carolina Gamecock star to settle a score with his old NFL team.
Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery scored a touchdown and and made five receptions in the first half of Philadelphia’s game against the Chicago Bears – Jeffery’s former team for the first five seasons of his career.
The Eagles are one of the NFL’s best teams and Jeffery’s emergence after a slow start has helped Philadelphia storm out to a commanding lead in the NFC East.
Against the Bears, Jeffery had five receptions for 52 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown catch, in the 31-3 victory.
Never miss a local story.
Jeffery’s score came in the closing moments of the second quarter as he went over the middle and high above any Chicago defenders to haul in the catch from quarterback Carson Wentz.
.@cj_wentz with a strike to @TheWorldof_AJ.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/oc73VB9Q8d— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 26, 2017
Jeffery followed his score, which put the Eagles ahead 24-0, by doing his best impression of a pro Bowler. Not a player selected to play in the NFL’s Pro Bowl, but a professional bowler.
With the football in his left hand, Jeffery used an invisible bowling ball to knock down 10 of his Philadelphia teammates for a strike.
Then Alshon returned the favor with a strike of his own.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/H2qixx4XYy— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 26, 2017
This isn’t the first strike that has been has thrown after Jeffery scored a touchdown this season. In a game against the San Francisco 49ers, Jeffery celebrated by pretending to be a baseball player taking an at-bat, while other teammates assumed the roles of catcher, umpire and fans. Tight end Zach Ertz played the part of pitcher, who substituted the football for a baseball, firing inside and drilling Jeffery on the side.
Jeffery responded by mimicking a hot-headed batter charging the mound.
For the season, Jeffery has 43 receptions for 619 yards and seven touchdowns. For his career, the 2013 Pro Bowl selection has 347 receptions for 5,168 yards and 33 touchdowns.
At South Carolina, Jeffery was twice named All-SEC and an All-American in 2010, when he hauled in 88 catches for 1,517 yards and nine touchdowns. In three seasons as the Gamecocks’ top receiver, Jeffery amassed 183 receptions, 3,042 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Comments